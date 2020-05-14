How do I wear a mask to get the most protection possible?
According to registered nurse Jonathan Skiles, unit director at the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, you should put the mask on your face, carefully grasp the loops on the side of the mask and place them around your ears. Make sure not to touch the part that covers your nose and mouth.
Keep the mask dry to prevent viruses from spreading. Germs are transported more easily through moisture, and when you breathe, you exhale moisture into the mask. When you touch the front of the mask, there’s a higher chance of passing germs to your mouth and nose, Skiles says. Make sure you’re only touching the loops of the mask.
If you’re new to wearing a mask — most of us are — it’s important to remember to take breaks. When you do so, remove the mask from your face.
After removing the mask, place it on a clean surface or in a clean container.
You can use a surgical masks for several days as long as you let them air out between uses. If you’re wearing a cloth mask, wash it in the washing machine every two days or more often. You can also leave it in direct sunlight to kill the virus, Skiles says. It’s helpful if you have two masks so that you can alternate using each one.
It might be tempting to dampen the mask with water for a cooling effect as the weather heats up, but germs are transmitted through moisture. Skiles recommends going to your office or outside for a break. Remove your mask to give your face some air, and drink some water.
Most importantly, the mask won’t protect you if it only covers your mouth and not your nose.
Am I in a high-risk group to catch the coronavirus if I have high blood pressure?
Experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently do not believe that people with high blood pressure with no other underlying health conditions are more likely than others to get severely ill from COVID-19.
Although many people who have gotten severely ill from COVID-19 have high blood pressure, they are often older or have other medical conditions like obesity, diabetes, and serious heart conditions that place them at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
If you have high blood pressure, the CDC says it’s critically important that you keep your blood pressure under control to lower your risk for heart disease and strokes. Take your blood pressure medications as directed.
