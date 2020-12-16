Comal County’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 139 on Wednesday morning, according to county health officials.
The reported death was a man from New Braunfels in his 70s who passed away on Nov 26. The county has added 11 deaths to its data in the month of December so far.
The county added an additional 79 cases of the virus to its totals, with 51 of those cases confirmed and the other 28 probable. The county has now reported 5,504 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived locally in March.
Of that total, 4,566 patients have recovered, including 64 additional recoveries added on Wednesday morning. The county now has 799 active cases of COVID-19.
Hospitalizations
Of the 799 cases, 48 of those patients are now hospitalized. That’s significantly up from Tuesday’s report of 37.
Comal County hospitals on Wednesday reported caring for 50 COVID-19 patients, down from 54 patients that were being treated on Tuesday.
Of those 50 patients, 17 are intensive care, and nine are on ventilators — no change from the previous day.
Health officials say local hospitals are caring for a mix of county patients as well as those from outside the area and that some county patients may also be hospitalized outside the area.
New cases
Of the county’s newest cases, 57 came from the New Braunfels area. The Bulverde/Spring Branch area recorded 12 additional cases while south of Canyon Lake added five, north of Canyon Lake added three and southern Comal County tallied two.
Eighteen of the newest cases are in people 70 and older, and 23 are people in their 50s and 60s. Ten cases were people under the age of 20, six were people in their 20s, and 22 of them were in their 30s and 40s.
As of Wednesday morning, the county’s office of public health had received reports of 39,453 tests conducted with 3,709 confirmed, 1,790 probable cases and five suspect cases.
Positivity rates
This week, the Texas Department of State Health Services changed the way it reports the seven-day positivity rate, and Comal County is following suit.
The positivity rate will now be split into two categories:
• Molecular, which calculates the percent positive only for PCR tests that are sent to a lab and may take several days to get results, but that are considered highly accurate.
• Antigen, which calculates percent positive only for antigen tests, which are rapid tests that can take less than an hour to get a result, but have a higher chance of producing a false negative result. Patients with a negative result on an antigen test should get a PCR test to confirm the result, according to the Harvard Medical School.
The seven-day molecular positivity rate for Wednesday in Comal County was 11.84%.
The seven-day antigen positivity rate for Wednesday in Comal County was 12.09%.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment. Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday, and you must have an appointment.
