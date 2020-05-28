Is there any data on overall results from antibody testing so far in Comal County and the state?
Antibody tests detect whether someone was previously infected with the coronavirus. On May 22, Comal County health officials reported that 650 people had received antibody tests at the Office of Public Health, with nine testing positive, indicating they had contracted COVID-19 at some point in the past. Those numbers do not represent all antibody testing in the county, nor are they necessarily limited to Comal County residents. The county does not include these numbers in its active COVID-19 testing data.
According to the Department of State Health Services, of the 87,565 antibody tests statewide as of Wednesday, 3,406, or 3.9%, have come back positive.
Is the animal food supply safe?
According to the Food and Drug Administration, there is no evidence of animal food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19. Unlike foodborne gastrointestinal viruses like norovirus and hepatitis A that often make people ill or microbial pathogens that can cause animal illness through contaminated food, COVID-19, is a virus that causes respiratory illness. Foodborne exposure to this virus is not known to be a route of transmission.
How do I wash my cloth face mask?
Cloth face masks and coverings should be washed after each use, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s also important to wash your hands after handling or touching a used face covering.
You can include your face covering with your regular laundry for the washing machine. Use regular laundry detergent and the warmest appropriate water setting for the cloth used to make the face covering.
If you wash by hand, the CDC recommends preparing a bleach solution by mixing 5 tablespoons (1/3 cup) household bleach per gallon of room temperature water or 4 teaspoons household bleach per quart of room temperature water. Check the label to see if the bleach is intended for disinfection. Some bleach products, such as those designed for safe use on colored clothing, may not be suitable for disinfection. Ensure the bleach product is not past its expiration date. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser. Soak the face covering in the bleach solution for five minutes, then rinse thoroughly with cool or room temperature water.
Make sure to completely dry the cloth face covering after washing. Use the highest heat setting and leave in the dryer until completely dry. To air dry, lay the covering flat and allow it to dry completely. If possible, place the cloth face covering in direct sunlight.
