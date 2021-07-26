It was a good weekend for the New Braunfels Fire Department.
On Friday, firefighters, city staff and elected officials and residents gathered at the construction site on city-owned property on Water Lane for the department’s future Fire Station No. 2 for a topping -out ceremony, which included an opportunity to sign the final roof beam before it was placed on the building.
The $7.6 million fire station, approved by voters as part of the 2019 bond program, will include living quarters, a kitchen, a day room and a gym, and house four apparatus. Initially, the station will house an engine, a medical unit and a hazmat unit.
“The approval of a project of this scope demonstrates (the community’s) support of the organization,” Fire Chief Patrick O’Connell said to ceremony attendees. “It’s amazing when you think that this building is going to replace a fire station that is 46 years old. It’s going to allow us to increase capacity to this area of town in a manner that we haven’t been able to do in more than four decades. It’s going to be a much better place for our men and women to live and work, and we’re incredibly grateful for that.”
Melissa Callas, CEO at Seidel Construction, the New Braunfels-based contractor for the project, said recent rains had presented a challenge to advancing the project, but crews were working “as hard as we can” to complete the project.
“Gentlemen, we are truly pushing this project as hard as we can to get you a good safe home that you can come to and enjoy,” Callas said, addressing firefighters attending the ceremony. “Because of the sacrifices you guys make and sacrifices your families make to keep us safe every day, we owe this to you.”
City Manager Robert Camareno said the fire station represents a continued investment by the community in facilities “that are extremely important to public safety services.”
“We’re very appreciative of our community for supporting the last bond election, which included two new fire stations and a police station,” Camareno said. “We’re extremely happy to be underway with construction of all three on those important projects.”
Officials expect completion of the fire station early next year. Weather permitting, of course.
People again gathered on Saturday at Fire Station No. 6 for a traditional wet-down and push-in ceremony for the department’s newest fire apparatus.
A firehouse tradition, the push-in ceremony dates back more than a century to a time before fire trucks were motorized and operated with horse-drawn equipment. Firefighters had to push the trucks into the station after a call in those days.
Saturday’s push-in was modified for safety purposes. The vehicle was not moved with human power alone, but a firefighter inside the cab backed the truck into the bay.
The department last year placed into service the new quint fire truck, which serves dual capabilities as an aerial ladder truck and a pumper, as well as perform other tactical firefighting functions.
But officials wanted to wait until more people were vaccinated against COVID-19 before hosting a public ceremony.
The term “quint” refers to the five functions that the apparatus provides — pump, water tank, fire hose, aerial device and ground ladders.
The truck, a year 2020 model manufactured by Pierce, features a 107-foot steel aerial device that can reach about three stories. The truck also can pump 1,500 gallons of water per minute.
Personnel in a truck company serve various functions, some of which are different from an engine company. Those include search and rescue — going into a building without a hose line to search for trapped victims, gaining access to the roof to ventilate the building to release hot air, smoke and byproducts of combustion, and operating a water tower to fight fires from an elevated position.
Designated as “Truck 7,” the apparatus temporarily makes its home at Fire Station No. 6, located on Stone Gate Drive, near state Highway 46 West.
But the truck will eventually make its permanent home at Fire Station No. 7, slated for construction on Farm-to-Market Road 306 at the New Braunfels Utilities service building’s current site.
With the equipment included, the truck comes in with a price tag of about $1.4 million.
