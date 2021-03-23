The American Cancer Society and the U.S Preventive Task Force recently announced new recommendations that colon cancer screenings should now begin at age 45, which is five years earlier than previously thought.
According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly one in three individuals are not up to date with their colon cancer screenings, and that number could be higher since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
In response, Resolute Health Hospital and its parent, Baptist Health System, have begun offering a toll-free call line for residents that will connect them with a physician to schedule a screening for colon cancer.
The colon cancer screening scheduling call line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-833-837-8272.
Dr. James Prieto, a colorectal surgeon with the Baptist Physicians Network, said holding off on seeing a doctor, getting screened or going to the emergency room when needed can result in a greater risk of complications, disability and lengthier recovery times if conditions are left undiagnosed or untreated.
"The best way to prevent colorectal cancer is to be screened regularly starting at age 45," Prieto said. "We want to make it easy for people to simply call and connect with someone who can get them with a doctor for evaluation. Our clinics and hospitals follow COVID safety procedures, so it's safe for anyone to be seen. A phone call to connect with a doctor could save your life."
According to the American Cancer Society, colon cancer is a silent and often deadly disease, killing more than 50,000 each year in the United States.
It is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in both men and women, and it's largely preventable with screenings and curable if detected early.
According to the American Cancer Society, the incidence of colon cancer has been increasing in younger people.
From 2012 through 2016, colon cancer increased every year by 2% in people younger than 50 and 1% in people ages 50 to 64.
Some individuals are at higher risk for colon cancer if they have a family history of colon cancer or polyps, a personal history of Crohn's Disease or Ulcerative Colitis that causes chronic inflammation of the small intestine or colon.
Other risk factors for colon cancer include obesity, lack of physical activity, smoking cigarettes and excessive consumption of alcohol.
Early detection and treatment results in a 90% survival rate, and that 60% of colorectal cancer-related deaths could have been prevented with a screening.
