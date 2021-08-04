The next time a disaster strikes somewhere in the region, the Rotary Club of New Braunfels is ready to assist.
The club recently acquired a disaster response trailer from Disaster Aid USA, a Washington-metro area non-profit organization run by Rotarians, that members are stocking with equipment that would allow them to assist the next time people need help after a hurricane or other disaster.
Rick Kiesling, immediate past president of the Rotary Club of New Braunfels, said the club decided to get a trailer after a trip to Louisiana last year in the wake of Hurricane Laura, which made landfall on Aug. 27, 2020, as a Category 4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds, devastating large swaths of the Lake Charles area.
“After the hurricane came (into Louisiana) last year, we wanted to go and help,” Kiesling said. “We started getting a hold of Rotary Clubs in Louisiana. Lake Charles is the area we decided to go help because they seemed to be the most hit area. We went down there, and we tried to coordinate with the club and they were so overwhelmed.”
They contacted Larry Agee, the executive director of Disaster Aid USA and a Rotarian in the Sulphur Sunrise Rotary Club in Louisiana.
“He said, ‘Come on down. I can tell you exactly what we need to do, and I’ll meet you all there.’ We went down there, not having a clue what we were doing,” Kiesling said. “I took my tractor down there. We took about six or eight people, and we took enough food to make about 2,000 meals.”
Agee introduced Kiesling to the Disaster Aid USA program, which provides immediate relief to those victims when disasters strike and focuses on rebuilding communities by assessing their needs.
The organization maintains disaster response trailers through local Rotary Clubs in various parts of the country loaded with disaster relief equipment and tools tailored for disaster relief, such as chainsaws, other various types of saws, generators, roofing tools and personal protective equipment.
Disaster Aid USA responded to the aftermath of Hurricane Laura with four disaster response trailers.
But according to Kiesling, Agee told him there were no trailers positioned west of Houston.
“I told him I would be interested in getting a trailer through our club and begin work in this location,” he said.
Disaster Aid USA then supplied the club with a 20-foot trailer for future disaster response. The organization is not a first responder, but Kiesling said the disaster team’s role is “mucking and gutting,” including tarping roofs, chainsawing, debris removal, helping prep meals and cooking.
“If you have a disaster in the general area where your trailer is, your commitment is as you assemble your team is to go to that location, meet with the disaster response people from the county and city and ask where we can help,” he said. “You don’t just drive in and start unloading your trailer. You want to work with the county and city officials. We’ve been introduced to (the governmental officials) here, and we will have some meetings with them to show them what we can do and the service we offer.”
According to Kiesling, about 10 to 12 members have volunteered for the New Braunfels club’s disaster response team.
“We have a club that’s very generous with their time,” he said. “We will have the trailer here. We will be available all around the area. ‘All around the area’ basically means anywhere they need us to go. If it’s Wimberley, we’ll go there. If it’s Fredericksburg, we’ll go there. If they need us, we’ll go.”
It’s the best feeling to help somebody else, Kiesling said, reflecting on his experience in Louisiana last year.
“If we’re not giving to other people, then we ain’t living,” he said. “We need to be giving up our time. We need to be helping other people, especially in this crazy world we live in right now.”
