Reporting to Comal County commissioners for the first time in three weeks, health officials on Thursday reported adding 19 COVID-19 cases — six new and 13 backlogged — that increased the county’s case total to 3,626.
Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser said of 26,898 tests of county residents, 2,817 have been confirmed as positive cases with another 809 probable.
There are five hospitalized patients among the county’s 101 active cases. The death total remained at 120, she added.
“The seven-day positivity rate in the county on Wednesday was 6.31%, which is just under the state of Texas’ rate of 7.52%,” Fraser said.
The county reported 20 new recoveries on Thursday afternoon bringing its total to 3,405.
Local hospitals reported caring for six COVID-19 patients. Two of those are in intensive care with one on a ventilator. Local hospital are caring for a mix of county patients and those from outside of the county.
“The drive-thru testing will resume tomorrow and we’re still seeing low numbers. We tested only 18 on Tuesday and a lot of the people we’re seeing are those trying to visit nursing homes or travel or other things.”
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19, also available on Fridays, can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to set up appointments.
“Our office continues to hold weekly meetings with school nurses and medical directors, and local health authorities in contract tracings of students and staff,” she said. “The CDC, Department of State Health Services, Region 8 and local health officials still consider anyone who comes within 6 feet of a lab-confirmed (positive) case for 15 minutes or greater fits the definition of close contact, requiring them to quarantine for 14 days after their last exposure — regardless if they’re wearing a mask or not.”
The public health office is open by appointment only, with flu immunizations and other needs available by calling 830-221-1150.
“We do have our flu vaccines, so if you have not received them, please call to make an appointment,” she said.
Fraser has said the CDC recommends vaccinations for everyone over the age of 6 months, every season but especially in the midst of the pandemic. She said the similarity of flu and virus symptoms can be confusing, and both can co-exist at the same time.
“We have taken (precautionary) measures during our flu clinics, which have been very successful,” Fraser added. “We encourage the public continue to follow the CDC guidelines, wear masks and social distance, follow good hygiene practices, and please stay home when you’re sick.”
