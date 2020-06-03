A local auction gallery will host a live auction on Saturday featuring items unearthed during a 2008 excavation of the Alamo.
Plans call for Burley Auction Gallery to hold the auction of Alamo battle relics and Republic of Texas documents beginning at 10 a.m. at its gallery at 134 Debora Dr. in New Braunfels.
Auction participants can bid on items such as cannonballs, lance tips, bullets and other items excavators found during the 2008 project just outside the Alamo’s north wall.
The auction also features historical items from Civil War Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard, including family photographs and portraits, documents, signatures and books.
According to Robb Burley, owner of the auction house specializing in Western Americana and Texana items, one of the more distinctive items is a letter about a cholera outbreak, something he said finds particularly poignant during the current global pandemic.
“It’s just a great symbol of how history reminds us of our human connections over time,” Burley said. “That’s one of the reasons I treat it as an honor to stand before heritage items like Texana and Americana memorabilia — you truly feel a kinship with the original owners and the history behind each item.”
Bidders can also vie for a collection of Confederate Civil War firearms, Bowie knives, antique Colt Single Actions and Winchester rifles, an estate collection of modern weapons and ammunition, gold and silver coins, Early American furniture and Pennsylvania pottery, an 18th century Chippendale chest, 1780s Philadelphia painted face grandfather clock, antique painted furniture, pewter cabinets and dry sinks, Texas furniture, Texas art and pottery, various signs and even a fully restored 1926 Ford Model T with push-button start.
Due to COVID-19 crowd size restrictions, auction organizers will arrange seating to promote social distancing for those attending the live event. Masks and hand sanitizer will also be available.
Those unable to attend can utilize live internet bidding available through icollector.com, or by phone and absentee bidding.
Potential bidders can find details at www.burleyauction.com.
