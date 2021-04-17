The Davenport Lady Wolves recorded a landmark victory at the District 28-4A Golf Tournament in Kerrville on March 30, becoming the first team in school history to claim a varsity district championship.
Davenport, which officially opened in the summer of 2020, earned the historic win at Scott Schreiner Golf Course after tallying a two-day team score of 749. The Lady Wolves fired a 370 on the opening day of competition and followed that up with a 379 to win the event.
“These girls have put in the time and effort and deserve to be called champions,” head coach Terrell Johnston said. “They have been grinding on the range, putting greens, chipping areas, and on courses all over the New Braunfels area since September. All five players have sacrificed weekends, holidays, time with family, and even Spring Break to work on their skills to be prepared for the district tournament.”
The Lady Wolves were led individually by freshman Belle Asbury, who carded a 170 to take third place overall. Teammate McKenna Martin, a junior, took fifth place after firing a combined 181.
Davenport’s team totals also included a 187 from freshman Madeline Pate, a 212 from freshman Amber Bassett and a 213 courtesy of sophomore Amy Schoenenberger.
Johnston said the team is now setting its sights on the upcoming regional tournament, which is slated to be held on April 19 and 20 at Colony Creek Golf Course in Victoria.
“I am super fortunate to coach these girls who have a great work ethic, who are very coachable, strive for greatness in the classroom and who come ready to practice every day of the week,” Johnston said.
