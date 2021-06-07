The city of New Braunfels reopened the Comal River open to recreation Monday morning.
Rains Saturday afternoon and evening prompted the third closure of the Comal River in eight days on Sunday after the river flow increased to more than 400 cubic feet per second.
“As of this release (8:30 a.m. Monday), the Comal River flow is at approximately 350 cubic feet per second,” said David Ferguson, city communications coordinator. “Minor amounts of debris have been cleaned up by city staff and the clarity of the water on the Comal River is returning to normal.
“However, river-goers should still be cautious about debris that may not be visible under the water’s surface. And, as always, NBPD encourages the use of life vests while participating in any water-related activity.”
The Guadalupe River inside the city limits of New Braunfels remains open for recreation.
Ferguson said city decisions to close the Comal River are based on several factors, including National Weather Service forecasts.
Rain was not in the NWS’s seven-day area forecast, which calls for highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 70s throughout the week, with heat indices into the lower 100s over the next several days.
