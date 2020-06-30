Days into the start of fireworks sales for the July 4 holiday, Comal County Commissioners will consider issuing a burn ban when they meet in regular weekly session on Thursday.
Burn bans are usually invoked when the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which gauges and assigns point values for forest fire potential in Texas counties, exceeds a 500-point average in the county. Each 100 points of the KBDI is roughly equivalent to an inch of dry soil depth.
Comal County’s KBDI average — representing the mean between the highest (532) and lowest (382) readings — totaled 454 on Monday. The last temporary ban on burning in unincorporated county areas was issued Dec. 6, 2019 and lifted Jan. 17.
In addition to the weekly COVID-19 update, citizen comments and reports from department
staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also discuss and consider approving:
• A donation benefiting the Comal County Sheriff’s Office K-9 program.
• Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Canyon Lake Hills subdivision.
• An easement agreement with New Braunfels Utilities for installations of utilities to portable buildings used for temporary operations and upcoming CCSO renovations.
• A professional services agreement between HHM & Associates, Inc. and the Comal County Historical Commission for services associated with Main Plaza’s nomination to the U.S. Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places; an amendment to the county’s Texas Historical Commission certified local government grant contract.
• The nomination of one individual to the Texas Water Development Board’s Regional Flood Planning Group.
• Several agreements with various agencies and companies for medical, dental and other employee benefit services for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
• Reclassifications of two positions and a line-item budget transfer (equipment; operating costs) for the Criminal District Attorney’s office.
• Line-item budget transfers for purchases of equipment for the sheriff’s office, Precinct 3 Constable’s office, and human resources department.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. To access the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.