Comal County Commissioners will spend the next few weeks considering $108.6 million in 2021 budget requests from department heads during a three-hour workshop session Thursday.
County Judge Sherman Krause said it’s too early to speculate how many will eventually wind up in next year’s outlay, which he expects will be impacted by COVID-19.
“The budget workshop went very well — it gave everyone the opportunity to not only talk about
their budget requests but also see what other offices are asking for and what their priorities are,” he said. “It’s always good for elected officials and department heads to see the big picture, and I think we accomplished that.”
Last year, requests totaled more than $112 million ahead of the 2020 budget that was subsequently approved $110.9 million. The county’s 2019 adopted budget was $108.8 million and the 2018 budget approved for $93.4 million.
Krause said the county is considering 19 new county positions, 17 of which will be funded through general operations. Most will help establish the county’s third court at-law and 466th district court, which were approved during the last legislative session.
“The new court at-law comes online Jan. 1, with the district court starting sometime in mid 2021,” Krause said. “We’ve got four employees for the county court at-law — the judge, court administrator, court reporter and bailiff.
“The state pays district court judges’ salaries but the county pays for the court reporter, bailiff and staffing,” Krause said, estimating the combined total would come to around $300,000.
The judge said commissioners are studying virus impacts on county expenses and revenues.
“We are going to look very closely at both of those,” he said. “Counties are required to use its sales tax revenue (to supplement) property taxes. For example, if there’s a need for $10 million and we get $1 million in sales taxes, we can only collect $9 million in property taxes.”
Krause said the virus dented expected revenues through court costs and will likely the 2020 tax rate. The 2019 combined rate of 37.7915 cents per $100 assessed property valuation funded county general operations, jury, indigent health, debt service, and road and flood control.
“A big part of what counties also collect are fees generated by court cases,” he said. “Because of COVID-19, there weren’t many cases being heard. We haven’t figured how much that means to revenues, but it’s something else we’re looking into because it also could impact the way we calculate tax rates.”
The county is also considering purchasing a new computer aided dispatch (CAD) system. Sheriff Mark Reynolds said it will ease communications between dispatchers and officers in the field, but also enable the county justice system and other departments to enter information and more accurately track, categorize and document cases.
Reynolds said the system, used by New Braunfels and other area agencies, costs between $1.9 million and $2.1 million, which the county is paying in installments. Krause estimates between $600,000 and $700,000 would be included in the 2021 budget.
“It’s compatible with the system we have now, which is outdated and needs to be upgraded — and this program goes where we need it,” Krause said. “As cases go into the next phase, from arrests, to arraignments and then hearings, each time everything is added — you don’t have to re-enter all of the information. Many other counties are using the same system.”
Commissioners are also studying budget savings, including bringing back cell phone purchases instead of reimbursing employees for county business conducted on personal cell phones, which this year has totaled $36,998.
Commissioners will continue reviewing the requests for another few weeks. Before next Friday, July 24, the Comal Appraisal District will certify 2020 tax appraisals and on July 30, Krause will present his 2021 recommended budget to commissioners.
Thursday’s meeting
Meeting in regular session, commissioners will receive the weekly COVID-19 update, hear citizen comments and reports from staffers and elected officials on items of community interest before discussing and considering approving:
• Issue a proclamation recognizing Comal County Historical Commission with the Texas Historical Commission’s 2019 Distinguished Service Award; a professional services agreement with HHM & Associates, Inc. to prepare CCHC’s Main Plaza’s nomination to the U.S. Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places; the county’s amended THC’s certified local government grant contract.
• Award letters of appreciation to four county employees who helped field calls to the county health office’s COVID-19 hotline for employees recovering or quarantined from the virus.
• Accepting construction of road and storm water drainage improvements, acceptance of roads into the county’s road system for maintenance, and releases of associated surety within portions of the Meyer Ranch and Serene Estates subdivisions; a variance request and final plat approval for another lot within Meyer Ranch; an amended vacate and replat of a lot within the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard subdivision; an amended plat combining lots within a section of the Whispering Hills subdivision.
• For emergency services purposes, renaming of a private road located southwest of the Jacobs Creek Park Road and Farm-to-Market Road 306 intersection to Ferdous Lane; an affidavit concerning the association of the County-owned properties located at 150 N. Seguin Ave. and 199 Main Plaza.
• The tax assessor-collector’s monthly report for June; an order consenting to the annexation of property by Comal County Water Control and Improvement District No. 6; approval of Precinct 1 Constable’s office purchases of iPads and accessories through the Justice Court Technology Fund; addendums to county user and website agreements through PayPal.
Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. For the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
