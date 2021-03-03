Two New Braunfels residents in their 80s who died in local hospitals are the latest COVID-19 deaths Comal County added to its data on Wednesday.

One man and one woman died on Feb. 26. The county has recorded 294 virus deaths since the pandemic arrived last March.

The county added 13 new cases of the virus — four of those confirmed and the other nine probable — pushing the county's active case count to 326. Of those, 45 of those patients are hospitalized. The county also said it had a formerly recovered patient relapse.

On Wednesday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 26 COVID-19 patients with nine in intensive care and seven on ventilators. The hospitalization rate for the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties stood at 8.35%

Abbott lifting mask mandate, business limits Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he is ending Texas’ statewide mask mandate next week…

The county's seven-day molecular positivity rate was 56.14%, but health officials have cautioned that number is skewed because of how few tests are submitted. The county's antigen positivity rate was 11.52%.

The county's public health office held another second shot COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, but its vaccine standby list that allowed residents to sign up for vaccinations remained closed. Instead officials have been urging people to look at other providers including local hospitals and pharmacies who have been offering vaccinations.

Walmart and Sam’s Club has begun administering vaccines at select locations across the state.

Walmart’s scheduler can be found by visiting Walmart.com/covidvaccine. Sam’s Club’s scheduler can be found by visiting SamsClub.com/covid.

Membership is not required to get a vaccination at Sam’s Club.

CVS Health has begun to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people at select locations across Texas.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287.

Christus Santa Rosa has an appointment system for some clinics and outpatient care sites. Visit its website at christushealth.org and use the online chat function to be screened for eligibility and check availability.

H-E-B has also begun vaccinations at select locations. Check the scheduler tool on heb.com/vaccine regularly for new appointment availability.