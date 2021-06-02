Members of New Braunfels’ Planning Commission on Tuesday postponed action until at least July 6 on a proposal to build a truck stop on the north side of I-35 along the access road between Oak Creek Way and Alligator Creek.
The postponement came after a request from the applicant, Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores, and commission members also expressed concern about making a recommendation to the New Braunfels City Council after learning that a traffic impact study of the site had yet to gain approval from the city’s Public Works Department and the Texas Department of Transportation.
Maddison O’ Kelley, assistant city planner for New Braunfels, told commission members that Love’s would need to obtain those approvals before city council members could consider the special use permit request.
The proposed Love’s location is the first truck stop proposal under consideration since city council members approved an ordinance amendment in December removing the proximity restriction between truck stops, adopting development and operational standards to minimize potential negative impacts on surrounding property, and adding the requirement for approval of a special use permit prior to the development of any new truck stop.
According to O’ Kelley, the application for a permit allowing a truck stop requires submission of a site plan, landscaping plan, traffic impact analysis and feasibility study indicating the anticipated demand for truck fueling and overnight parking.
Under city ordinance, required development standards for truck stops include a minimum setback of 300 feet from any property line used or zoned for residential use, including single-family, two-family, multifamily or manufactured home park use, as well as a 6-foot to 8-foot tall masonry wall, one 3-inch caliper shade tree per 15 linear feet and one 24- inch tall shrub every five feet.
According to O’ Kelley, the proposed truck stop would include a convenience store with one attached restaurant with a drive-thru and one attached restaurant without a drive-thru, a Speedco Truck Care Center, passenger car fueling and parking areas, diesel truck fueling and parking areas, recreational vehicle parking areas and holding tank unloading facilities, a dog park, a Caterpillar truck scale and a propane tank.
Overnight truck idling is prohibited unless requested as part of the permit application. However, Love’s is not requesting allowance of overnight idling and ordinance would require the company to provide signage indicating overnight idling is prohibited.
Before December, the city’s zoning ordinance allowed truck stops as a use permitted by right in specific zoning designations, but its definition of “truck stop” stated they could only be located outside a two-mile radius of another truck stop.
Two other truck stops sit in the area of the proposed Love’s site: the T/A Truck Stop is located 0.66 of a mile to the east at the I-35 access road and Conrads Lane intersection and the Tex Best Travel Center Truck Stop is about one mile west located at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 306 and I-35 access road.
A variance request for the same property was submitted in October 2019 to allow a proposed truck stop located within a two-mile radius of another truck stop. The Zoning Board of Adjustment denied the request in January 2020.
