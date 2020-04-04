Mayor Barron Casteel praised Comal County’s countywide “Stay Home/Stay Safe” order that closed businesses and mandated residents home except for essential activities on Saturday and said New Braunfels would close its parks through the Easter holiday weekend.
“We’re appreciative of the county order — we believe it has the same goals in protecting the health of the entire county,” Casteel said. “We will continue to work with County Judge (Sherman Krause) and the county public health department throughout this crisis.”
The county order, which went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, closed all non-essential businesses, including river outfitters and short-term campgrounds. It includes cities, except for those with existing orders that take precedence over the county order.
New Braunfels City Attorney Val Acevedo said some details in Comal County’s order, including its expiration at midnight April 30, differed with the city’s “Stay Home/Stay Safe” mandate issued by Casteel on March 24.
“We’re appreciative of the (city) exception included in the county’s order,” she said. “That eliminates about 99% of what would have been some confusion between the two orders.”
The city’s order also closed Landa Park Golf Course, the Das Rec city recreation facility, public library, Westside Community Center, playgrounds, bathrooms and athletic facilities until further notice.
The city late Friday announced the closure of all city parks between 8 p.m. Thursday, April 9 and 8 a.m. Monday, April 13, when they will reopen “for limited activities such as walking, hiking and biking.”
Previously New Braunfels had closed all of its river parks.
Comal County has not issued a decision on its parks, which for now will remain open through Easter weekend.
“We want to leave the parks open for people to walk through and our medical professionals tell us that if they keep social distancing and do everything to protect yourself and others, it’s not a bad thing,” Casteel said. “The only reason we’re closing the parks for Easter weekend is that we know it’s going to be a time when people congregate — for family gatherings and so on — and we know won’t be a good outcome for everybody.”
The city has asked residents to remain at home to safely enjoy Easter while following recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and orders issued by the state, city and county.
“We’re asking that everyone remain at home with their families,” Casteel said.
