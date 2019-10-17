The Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to attend the 6th Annual Community Arbor Day Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 19 in Landa Park. Festivities will kick off at 9 a.m. with educational booths, kids’ activities with a tree giveaway beginning at 9:30 a.m. along Playground Drive.
“Arbor Day is a wonderful opportunity for the community of New Braunfels to come together and celebrate the many benefits of our urban forest,” said Jess Divin, Urban Forester. “This year, we are giving away 500 one-gallon, containerized trees at the event. We will have 12 different species of trees that are adapted to the conditions found in our community.”
Arbor Day is hosted by the city of New Braunfels Park and Recreation Department in partnership with the New Braunfels Council of Garden Clubs and New Braunfels Garden Club. The tree giveaway is sponsored by the Apache Corporation.
For more information about the event contact the City’s Parks and Recreation Department at 830-221-4350 or visit www.nbtexas.org/arborday.
