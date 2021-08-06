Retail locations throughout New Braunfels were packed with shoppers on Friday for the first day of Texas’ tax-free weekend, which runs through midnight Sunday.
The three-day event exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced under $100 from sales taxes – translating to savings of more than $8 for every $100 spent.
According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in kindergarten through 12th grade plan to spend $848.90, $59 more than last year, on average on back-to-school items. Total back-to-school spending is expect to reach $37.1 billion, up from $33.9 billion spent last year and an all-time high. College students are also setting records in back-to-college spending, projected to reach $71 billion, up from the $67.7 million spent in 2020.
For millions of Texas students, the beginning of a new school year means hundreds of dollars spent on new clothes, school supplies, backpacks, electronics and more. The state comptroller’s office projects Texans will save an estimated $107.3 million in local and state taxes during the weekend.
Area retailers are preparing for the weekend and many will have extended shopping hours throughout the weekend, including stores in both major San Marcos outlet malls.
Tax-free clothing items include socks, blouses, bras, sleepwear, adult diapers, baby diapers, baby clothes, robes, coats, rain coats, wraps, jackets, ties, suspenders, support hosiery, sweaters, pants, shorts, undershirts, shirts, suits, dresses, skirts, most boots, employee uniforms, belts with attached buckles and clergy vestments.
The exemption does not apply to sales of special clothing or footwear primarily designed for and used in athletic activity, such as golf cleats and football pads. However, walking shoes, tennis shoes, sweatshirts, sweatpants, swimsuits and other items that are not worn solely for athletic purposes will be tax-free.
The exemption does not cover rented clothing or footwear, or alterations or cleaning services for clothes and shoes. Accessories, including jewelry, handbags, purses, briefcases, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and similar items will be taxed.
Tax-exempt school supplies include pens, pencils, markers, crayons, erasers, composition books, lunchboxes, paper, notebooks, compasses, rulers, calculators, scissors, highlighters and index cards.
Purchasers of school supplies under a business account must provide retailers with exemptions certifying the items are for use by an elementary or secondary school student. Shoppers buying more than 10 backpacks must also provide an exemption certificate.
The comptroller’s office urges all taxpayers buying certain qualifying items at their local retailers to practice appropriate social distancing as described in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines during the sales tax holiday.
A full list of items that will be tax-free during the sales tax holiday can be found on the Texas Comptroller’s websites, comptroller.texas.gov and TexasTaxHoliday.org.
