Preparations are underway to bring a fallen New Braunfels Marine home.
Lance Cpl. Guillermo "Willie" Perez died on July 30 during a training mission off the coast of California that also took the lives of eight other Marines.
The New Braunfels Police Department and the New Braunfels Fire Department are working with U.S. military officials and Zoeller Funeral Home to coordinate details for the funeral procession, which is likely to occur within the next 10 days, according to officials.
New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman will ask that all flags in the city be flown at half-staff from dawn until dusk on the funeral day.
Also, the New Braunfels City Council will honor Perez and his family with a proclamation ceremony during the Aug. 24 meeting.
In a statement, Brockman said New Braunfels is proud "to assist in welcoming this brave hero home and showing support for his family."
"Thanks to discussions I have had with Lt. Col. Mark House from the NBHS Marine Corps Junior ROTC program, I have learned a lot about Lance Corporal Perez and his character," Brockman said. "He was a stand-out young man who volunteered at many local events, including assisting the Noon Lions Club with their parking lot operations during Wurstfest. New Braunfels is known for its dedication, commitment, and support of the military men and women who serve to protect us every day. So we want to do our best to honor and recognize not only Lance Cpl. Perez's service to his country but also his dedication to his community."
Officials said the city will make additional public announcements once all of the details about the procession, the city council meeting and other plans are complete.
