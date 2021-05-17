Comal County has 1,500 appointment slots remaining for its final first-shot COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic, officials said Monday.

The clinic, scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Braunfels Convention Center on Wednesday, May 19, will be followed by a second-shot clinic on Tuesday, June 15 at the same time and place.

Anyone interested can sign up online at https://bit.ly/2S5Dcnq to schedule an appointment.

The county is winding down its mass vaccination efforts as supplies of the vaccine and appointment availability have improved over the last few weeks with shots now regularly available at pharmacies, grocery stores and other medical providers — sometimes on a walk-in basis.

New cases

Comal County's active case count continued to drop on Monday with health officials reporting 17 new cases and 34 additional recoveries.

Of the new cases, 12 are confirmed and five are probable cases. The county now has 305 active cases with 10 of those patients hospitalized. Since the start of the pandemic locally in March of 2020, 320 people have died.

Local hospitals on Monday reported caring for 15 COVID-19 patients with five in intensive care and two on ventilators. Regional hospital use remained low with 3.37% of hospital beds in the 22-county region being used for virus patients.

The county's seven-day positivity rates stood at 5.2% for the slower molecular test and 4.74% for the rapid antigen test.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 52.44% of eligible Comal County residents — those over the age of 16 — have had at least one vaccine shot, with 41.24% being fully vaccinated.

For neighboring Guadalupe County, which contains part of the city of New Braunfels, those numbers are lower, with 45.88% with one shot and 37.52% fully vaccinated.

Statewide those numbers are at 52.55% and 41.68%, respectively.

The Pfizer vaccine, which was already the only vaccine approved for those 16 and 17 years old, has now been expanded to include those as young as 12. Comal County's clinics to date have been limited to the Moderna vaccine.