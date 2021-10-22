A naked man triggered a chain reaction wreck on Farm-to-Market Road 725 between County Line Road and Klein Road on Thursday, sending him and four others to area hospitals, police and fire officials said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said emergency crews were called the 2000 block of FM 725, near South Bank Boulevard, around 2:50 p.m.
“We were called for a traffic accident at the location. A man in a white Toyota Camry struck the rear of a Ford Expedition, then attempted to leave the scene driving northbound on FM 725,” Ferguson said.
“He exited his vehicle and was seen running up and down the road, banging on people’s windows and then got back into the Camry,” Ferguson added. “He struck the rear of a Ford F-150 pickup truck, which caused the F-150 to go into the opposite lane of traffic, where it struck a Nissan that was headed southbound.”
Ferguson said the Camry driven by the suspect was pushed off the road and into the brush.
“Officers quickly detained him without further incident,” Ferguson said.
New Braunfels police and fire department incident reports were incomplete early Friday. Ferguson and NBFD Battalion Chief Donny Obuch confirmed those injured were all from New Braunfels and were transported to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.
They included the suspect, a 48-year-old man; a 34-year-old man who was driving the Expedition and his passenger, a 70-year-old woman; a 73-year-old man who was driving the F-150, and a 69-year-old man who was driving the Nissan.
Conditions of all were not available Friday afternoon. Ferguson charges are likely pending against the suspect, who was transported to Resolute Hospital then to San Antonio Military Medical Center.
Obuch said no one else was injured in the melee, and a fire resulting from one of the vehicles was quickly extinguished. He said NBFD sent 20 firefighters and paramedics, several fire apparatus and five ambulances to the scene, where they remained until 5:25 p.m.
