The next three weeks will be a critical stage for the city and county, which will see increasing numbers of residents directly or indirectly affected by the COVID-19 virus.
“There is a lot of stuff we’re planning right now,” Mayor Barron Casteel said. “Every time we talk about a plan, some of them for worst-case scenarios, all of a sudden you’re talking about implementing a plan for something we hoped would not occur.”
New Braunfels City Council will address current and future virus planning when it meets on Monday. The format will be its first under the Zoom teleconferencing format. City Manager Robert Camareno will again update city measures addressing the crisis as the first item on Monday’s agenda.
Casteel said the city is prepared for whatever’s on the horizon.
“Robert and his team have a number of plans in place that we pray won’t have to implement,” Casteel said. “We are not reacting but being proactive in assembling resources and plans for things we believe will be occurring in the days and weeks ahead.”
Business assistance
On March 23, council extended the city’s emergency disaster declaration and Stay Home/Work Safe measures that closed many city businesses until at least April 23. Casteel said it’s also important to address post-virus issues – including getting the local economy running again.
On Monday, council will consider approving a resolution by the New Braunfels Economic Development Corp. to provide SPARK Small Business Center with up to $60,000 in additional funding for augmented business counseling services necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city and the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce are surveying local businesses to gauge the economic impacts – especially to food service, hospitality, personal services and tourism-related operations. Wednesday is the deadline for surveys, which are available at nbtexas.org/businessimpact. For more on federal aid, visit nbtexas.org/businessresources.
The COVID-19 panic will see drastic reductions in city of New Braunfels and Comal County sales and hotel tax collections. Both are only a few months away from shaping their 2020-21 budgets. City and county officials said they are waiting until March receipts come in before making hard decisions – some expected before the end of the month.
Newcomers engaged
On March 9 council canceled May 2 elections and declared Rusty Brockman (mayor), Jason Hurta (District 5) and James Blakey (District 6), who all ran unopposed when filing ended Feb. 14, elected to city council. On Monday council will formally postpone the election to ratify 17 City Charter propositions until Nov. 3.
“We have included Rusty and the two other council members in plans for quite some time,” Casteel said. “He is getting the same information I’m getting and he has been participating in all of the calls and Robert is also pushing out that information to Jason and James. They will be sworn in on May 26 and need that information.”
Council will also consider authorizing issuance of utility revenue refunding and improvement bonds for New Braunfels Utilities infrastructure improvements. Council approved the first bond issuance and utility water and wastewater rate revisions in 2019. NBU trustees on March 26 approved steps leading to the issuance of approximately $81 million in bonds later this spring.
Also on agenda
On Monday council will also discuss and consider approving:
•Appointment of one individual as alternate to the Construction Board of Appeals for a term ending Feb. 24, 2023; appointment of Shane Hines to replace Wayne Peters as the City Council representative on the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Transportation Policy Board.
•Resolutions and ratifications of applications for grant funding through the Texas Department of Transportation and purchases of emergency response and rescue equipment through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security,
•Second and final readings of ordinances to create the Wurstfest Special District; amend city zoning and land use matrix codes and create new zones for Single Family Residential and Small Lot Single Family Residential districts; amending existing freight loading zones on Castell Avenue; rezoning or granting special-use permits for properties addressed at 191 East Faust Street; 676 S. Santa Clara Avenue and 2272 FM 1044.
•Public hearings and first readings of ordinances amending city zoning codes on special use permits; landscaping, tree preservation, public trees and screening; rezoning of 80 acres southeast of the 700 block of Saengerhalle Road; and restricting parking on Comal Avenue near Lindheimer Plaza.
Tune in several ways
Monday’s council session begins at 6 p.m. in city council chambers in City Hall, 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels. The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
Casteel said the Zoom format will present some challenges for staff.
“We’ll have to do unique things, like identify ourselves and titles whenever we talk, for those who can hear us through the telephone,” he said. “You can watch it online, through the cable channels and also through the phone.
“It is intended to have a government that’s as accessible to as many people as possible without the in-person aspect.”
To access Monday’s meeting through Zoom, visit https://zoom.us/j/845166649; or call 888-475-4499 with ID No. 845166649. Citizens’ comments should be emailed to CitizenComments@nbtexas.org, or leave voicemail at 830-221-4299, or submit the form at www.nbtexas.org/comment. Comments will be distributed to the City Council.
