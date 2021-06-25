New Braunfels City Council members on Monday will consider an ordinance revision that would define efficiency and studio apartments and identify vehicle parking standards for those types of housing units.
Jean Drew, a senior planner with the city’s Planning and Development Review Department, told members of the Planning Commission last month that city staff had identified a need to determine an appropriate parking standard for efficiency and studio apartments that consist of one common room for living, with a separate room allowed only for the bathroom.
“Recently in various development meetings, we’ve been approached by a number of different projects with interest in doing efficiency apartments, some are new developments, and some are redevelopments,” Drew said. “We discovered during the process that New Braunfels has no parking standards for efficiency apartments, nor do we define this use in our ordinance.”
Drew said owners of several existing hotels had expressed interest in the potential to convert their use from a hotel to efficiency apartments, addressing both a nationwide trend and the need for one-family housing.
The proposed ordinance would define an efficiency apartment or unit as “a dwelling unit consisting of a single room for cooking, eating, sleeping and living, and a separate room for bath and toilet facilities also referred to as a studio apartment or unit.”
The proposal would fix the parking standard at 1.1 spaces per unit.
Also on the agenda are items that will govern the Mayfair development, a 1,900-acre project proposed along Interstate 35 just north of the city limits expected to add thousands of residential housing units and commercial and light industrial development, as well as parks and spaces for additional schools.
Items council members are expected to consider include the creation of Comal County Water Improvement District No. 3 and the adoption of a development agreement with New Braunfels-based SouthStar Communities.
Council members will also issue a proclamation recognizing the International Year of Caves and Karst.
Also during Monday’s meeting, council members are expected to:
- Consider an amendment to an existing memorandum of understanding with New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) for the payment of funds for a temporary, part-time watershed educator position at the Headwaters at the Comal.
- Consider the fiscal year 2021second quarter investment report.
- Consider a purchase through Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, LLC for a new stock fire engine built by Pierce Manufacturing for an amount not to exceed $725,000.
- Consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding the requested abandonment of a 0.366-acre portion of Tolle Street right-of-way, located between South Gilbert Avenue and the terminus of Tolle Street.
- Consider the second and final reading of an ordinance establishing the number of positions in each classification in the New Braunfels Fire Department and Police Department, as well as an increase to the fiscal year 2021 adopted budget.
- Consider the second reading of an ordinance providing the right to New Braunfels Utilities Board of Trustees Members to waive annual compensation and to revoke such waiver and reinstate annual compensation at any time.
- Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding the proposed rezoning at 46 Guada Coma Drive, from “R-1A-6.6” Single-family District to “R-2A” Single-family and Two-family District.
- Host a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning of about 60.1 acres located east of the intersection of FM 1044 and Michelson Lane, from “APD” Agricultural/Pre-Development District to “ZH-A” Zero Lot Line Home District.
- Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a Type 2 special use permit to adopt a site plan and establish development standards for an RV resort located in the 700 block of North Walnut Avenue.
- Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance revision defining efficiency/studio apartments and identifying parking standards for efficiency/studio apartments.
- Discuss and consider possible action of a sponsorship program for the new westside branch of the New Braunfels Public Library.
- Hold a second public hearing and consider possible direction to staff regarding the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan and its associated funding recommendations for program year 2021.
- Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance amending the project plan and reinvestment zone financing plan for the Reinvestment Zone No. 1; consider a second amendment to the economic development agreement with A-L 95 Creekside Town Center, L.P.
- Discuss and consider a waiver to allow an alternative pedestrian access plan adjacent to existing Zipp Road for the Highland Ridge Subdivision.
- Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a single-family dwelling in the “C-3” Commercial District at 218 S. Peach Avenue.
- Discuss and consider a resolution to remove a segment of the minor arterial identified in the city’s Thoroughfare Plan that is the future extension of County Line Road from FM 1044 to Engel Road associated with the proposed 1845 Subdivision located at 1890 FM 1044.
- Hold an appeal hearing for relief from apportionment of municipal infrastructure costs associated with the proposed 1845 Subdivision located at 1890 FM 1044.
The meeting will also include time for residents to address the council on issues and items of concern not on this agenda.
Monday’s council session begins at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89332004990.
Those wishing to join the meeting without video can call (833) 926-2300 and enter the webinar ID number, 893 3200 4990
The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.