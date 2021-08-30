The Comal Independent School District board of trustees is gearing up for a bond election and a tax rate increase election in November.
On Tuesday, district administration will go over specific guidelines with the board about what it can and cannot do related to sharing information about the election with the public.
The district will have a Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election and an election for a $527 million bond on Nov. 2. These elections are on the same day as New Braunfels ISD’s $348 million bond election.
The district must enter into “Joint Election Agreements” with each county in which it lies, including Bexar, Guadalupe, Hays and Kendall counties. The terms of the “Joint Election Agreement” must be approved by the board.
The board will also be presented a Texas Association of School Board update change to its LOCAL policy concerning the dismissal appeal process for employees, cybersecurity training, student medical treatment and community conduct on school premises.
The board will also be presented another update which includes commended policy revisions concerning the board's delegation of authority to the superintendent to approve purchases or construction in the event of an emergency.
There are also substantial revisions recommended to the district’s leaves and absences policy.
There are no district-initiated changes to the following TASB Update 117 local policy proposed revisions: CH(LOCAL): Purchasing and Acquisition; CV(LOCAL): Facilities Construction; DEC(LOCAL): Compensation and Benefits - Leaves and Absences.
The board will have a first reading, informational only, on its district improvement plan, which addresses district goals, accountability, assessment of test scores, student surveys and campus leadership data.
