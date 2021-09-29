Following the release of the 2020 Census data, New Braunfels city leaders have begun work on redistricting, a process that uses the community’s changing demographics to reconfigure city council member district boundaries.
To involve the community in the redistricting process, New Braunfels City Council members on Monday unanimously elected to create a redistricting committee tasked with working with the city’s consultant, Alan Bojorquez from Austin-based Bojorquez Law Firm, P.C., to review the census data and make recommendations to the city council how to move forward with redistricting.
Ten members will make up the redistricting committee, with seven of those members appointed directly by a member of New Braunfels City Council, and the remaining three members selected by a vote of council members from those that apply for the committee. Applications are available online at www.nbtexas.org/apply, and the deadline to submit is Oct. 10.
“Redistricting has a lot of implications for cities, which is why it is so important that this committee has involvement across a broad section of our community,” Mayor Rusty Brockman said. “We would encourage anyone interested in participating in this process to apply for one of the three at-large spots on this committee.”
The three at-large members of the committee will be selected at a special meeting of the council set for Oct. 18.
The makeup of the committee is similar to what the city used for redistricting council member boundaries following the 2010 Census.
Council members during Monday’s meeting also issued proclamations recognizing the upcoming Serve Spot and Big Serve event on Oct. 9-10; Atanacio Campos, Jim Streety and Ray Martinez, who were recently named Living Legends of New Braunfels; and the city’s first responders and health care workers for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Braunfels Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Bushnell awarded the department’s Medal of Valor to Firefighter Tate Parker.
On Oct. 10, 2020, while off duty and in his own personal vehicle, Parker arrived at the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving a rolled-over 18-wheeler that was on fire. With the fire rapidly encroaching on the cab, and without regard for his own safety, Parker used a personal tool to gain access to the passenger compartment, freeing and then helping the driver to safety.
Also during Monday’s meeting, council members:
- Approved and adopted the Texas Term Sheet and authorized the city manager to execute all related documents, including the Subdivision Settlement Participation and Release Forms. The measure provides the opportunity to receive funding for education, prevention and treatment of opioid abuse.
- Approved a resolution for the determination of the right-of-way of East Common Street, between the intersections with Gruene Road and Farm-to-Market Road 306. The measure reduces the right-of-way from 150 feet to 98 feet with the exception of the 325 feet approaching both the intersection with Gruene Road and FM 306, where the right-of-way would be reduced from 150 feet to 110 feet.
- Approved a $466,181 purchase with Professional Turf Products, L.P. and Deere & Company for Parks and Recreation and Landa Park Golf Course maintenance equipment and declared the existing equipment as surplus.
- Renewed the following annual contracts, as allowed for by their contract language: road construction work and employee benefit consulting services.
- Approved a $56,200 purchase with Musco Sports Lighting, LLC to replace the lighting infrastructure for the Landa Park sand volleyball courts
- Approved a $108,089 purchase with GTS Technology Solutions for networking equipment to support the Westside Community Center Library, Fire Station No. 7 and fire training facilities being constructed as part of the 2019 Bond Program and the Creekside TIRZ No. 1.
- Approved a five-year contract with Maintenance Management of San Marcos to perform cemetery maintenance services at the Comal and New Braunfels cemeteries at the following costs: year one, $139,415; year two, $141,000; year three, $143,900; year four, $146,700 and year five, $149,600.
- Approved a $574,641 contract with Knight Security Systems for the purchase of video surveillance equipment, video management services and access controls equipment and service for the new buildings being constructed as part of the 2019 bond program and Fire Station No. 7 and Fire Training Center.
- Approved annual contracts with Bakers Heavy Equipment Repair, LLC, Cesar’s Bodywork and More LLC, Christian Brothers Automotive - New Braunfels, Kahlig Enterprises Inc. d/b/a Bluebonnet Motors and N & L Best Deal Tire & Service 1LLC to provide vehicle parts and/or vehicle repair services on an as-needed basis by various city departments.
- Approved the development agreement for roadway impact fee offsets with SA Kosta Brown, Ltd., developer of Creekside Farms Subdivision, authorizing payment of excess costs in the amount of $595,221 for construction of a section of Orion Drive and additional right of way.
- Approved a resolution extending the deadline to Jan. 1, 2022, for New Braunfels Utilities and developer Southstar at Mayfair, LP, to execute a utility agreement as a condition precedent to the creation of Comal County Water Improvement District No. 3.
- Authorized the city manager to execute a 0.604-acre public utility easement with NBU located on a 100-acre tract located within the property boundary of the New Braunfels Regional Airport. The developer of the Landing Subdivision will pay the city $27,100 for the easement, which will be deposited into the airport fund.
- Approved the first reading of an ordinance establishing the number of positions in each classification in the New Braunfels Fire Department at 140 and Police Department at 148.
- Approved the first reading of an ordinance regarding the proposed abandonment of about 7,231 square feet of the unimproved public right-of-way located between Hill Avenue and the terminus of Garden Street.
- Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance designating a geographic area within the city of New Braunfels as a reinvestment zone for tax increment financing purposes to be known as Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 3.
- Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance amendment restricting parking on the east side of Hudson Lane from Hanz Drive to Bellesop Boulevard, on the west side of Hudson Lane from Hanz Drive to the intersection with the first alleyway and on the north side of Bellesop Boulevard.
- Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance amendment establishing no parking zones in Prince Solms Park.
- Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance amendment extending the existing school zone on Avery Parkway.
- Approved a variance request to allow a proposed business at 111 S. Union Avenue, to provide alcohol sales (wine and beer, off-premises consumption) within 300 feet of a children’s daycare.
- Approved the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow a variety of residential and non-residential development on about 49.5 acres at 614 and 720 W. Zipp Road from “R-1A-6.6” Single-Family District to the following zoning districts with additional conditions: “R-1A-6.6” Single-Family, “R-1A-4” Single-Family Small Lot, “C-1A” Neighborhood Business and “C-1B” General Business.
- Approved the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow residential use in the M-2 Heavy Industrial District and short-term rental of a single-family residence at 757 Oasis Street.
- Approved the first reading of an ordinance regarding the proposed rezoning of about 7.6 acres at 2100 IH-35 North, from Agricultural/Pre-Development, Airport District and “C-3 AH” Commercial, Overlay District to “C-1B AH” General Business, Airport Hazard Overlay District.
- Approved the first reading of a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a single-family dwelling in the “C-1” Local Business District, at 1370 Church Hill Drive.
- Approved the first reading of a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a single-family dwelling in the “C-3” Commercial District at 291 School Ave.
