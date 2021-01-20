The U.S. Postal Service has opened its relocated retail operation at a new and improved site at the New Braunfels MarketPlace shopping center.
The New Braunfels post office moved from South Seguin Avenue over the weekend, ceased retail operations at that location on Friday and reopened the new retail location on Tuesday in suite 420 at the shopping center.
“We are excited about the move and look forward to serving the New Braunfels community at the new facility,” said Postmaster Elias Olvera said in a statement.
The retail hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, and closed on Sunday.
Post office box customers will maintain their same box number at the new location. They will have 24-hour lobby access, seven days a week.
Passport services will also be available at the new location.
The new post office was seeing a lot of business on Wednesday.
James and Linda Dickerson, retired New Braunfels residents, went to the new post office to get boxes because they mail a lot of packages with jelly and other surprises to family members.
The new location was an improvement from the old building, they said.
“It really looks nice,” Linda Dickerson said. “It’s very clean and very neat.”
James Dickerson said they were able to get a decent parking place.
“There was one lady who walked in and was saying that the parking was not as convenient,” he said. “That may be true, but you get more steps in that way.”
Plus, Linda Dickerson said, there are all the other shops and places to peruse as well.
“We can stop at Honey Baked Ham, then work our way around and have dinner at La Cosecha,” she said. “We can spend the whole day out here.”
The decision to relocate retail services came after a community meeting held in 2019 and a Postal Service review of public feedback.
“The retail operation was relocated to allow more space for the delivery operation,” said Becky Hernandez, Postal Service spokesperson. “Mail carriers will still work out of the original location, and customers will pick up any left notice items at that location, as well. The staff looks forward to continuing to provide excellent service to the New Braunfels community at the new location.”
Customers can find a complete listing of post offices and hours of operation on the Postal Service website at www.usps.com, or customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777).
The New Braunfels MarketPlace shopping center, located at 651 I-35 Business in New Braunfels, serves as home to more than 30 businesses, including Gold’s Gym, Ashley Furniture, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, South Texas Blood & Tissue, Tuesday Morning and La Cosecha Mexican Table.
According to Wiggins Commercial, which handles leasing at the center, some businesses have relocated or are in the process of relocating to a new pad site at the location, including Ernesto’s Jewelry, BBVA Bank and SynergenX - Testosterone and Weight Loss.
An additional pad site building is under construction and is expected to be completed sometime this year.
