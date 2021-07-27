Comal County’s COVID-19 active case count surpassed 600 on Tuesday, as health officials reported 133 new cases of the virus.
The new cases, of which 91 are confirmed and 42 probable, brought the number of active cases to 626, increasing 91 from Monday’s report. County officials also reported 44 recoveries.
No deaths were reported Tuesday. The county’s fatalities number remains at 335.
The number of active cases has accelerated upwards in recent weeks. The county’s active cases stood at 189 on June 1, then increased to 226 on July 1, 327 on July 15, 378 on July 20, 418 on July 21, 505 on July 22 and 525 on July 23.
The numbers here at home mirror an upward trend across much of the country as the more easily spread delta variant of the COVID-19 virus becomes the dominant strain.
Health officials have not confirmed any delta variant cases locally, but Cheryl Fraser, the county’s director of public health, said during the county’s public meeting last week that doesn’t mean the variant isn’t circulating in the community.
Health officials have said the vaccinations are protection against the variant but that no vaccine is 100% effective.
State health officials said that 99.5% of COVID deaths in the state since early February had been people who weren’t vaccinated. Local doctors have said that most of the cases they’ve been treating have also been among those who weren’t vaccinated.
The majority of the new cases reported on Tuesday are among people in their 40s and younger.
According to the county data, 14 of the new cases, including an infant under 12 months of age, were people under 20, 26 were in their 20s and 49 were in their 30s and 40s. The remaining 44 cases were people 50 and older.
The county has reported 12,265 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Of the active cases, nine people were hospitalized, unchanged from the previous day. Three of the hospitalized are people in their 50s and two are in their 30s. One patient each was under 18, in their 60s, in their 70s and 80 and older.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 42 COVID-19 patients, increasing seven from Monday, with 12 in intensive care and four on ventilators.
Officials have said that number could include both county and non-county residents hospitalized.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients in the 22-county region that includes both Comal and Guadalupe County climbed to 7.72% on Tuesday from Monday’s rate of 7.07%.
With the delta variant spreading, the number of hospitalized Texans has increased to levels not seen since March.
As of Sunday, 4,626 Texans are hospitalized for the coronavirus, an increase of 1,580 patients compared with a week ago.
Comal County’s seven-day molecular positivity rate stood at 9.82% on Tuesday, decreasing from Monday’s rate of 11.18%. The antigen rate was at 6.38%, also lower than Monday’s report of 11.27%.
According to Texas Department of State Health Services figures, 61.67% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 53.96% are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. Those numbers run ahead of the statewide rates of 60.9% and 52.23%, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 54.73% with one dose and 48.1% fully vaccinated.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12. The Moderna vaccine is used for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer is used for those between 12 and 18. There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12 in the United States. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
