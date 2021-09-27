In 1906, German psychiatrist and neurologist Dr. Alois Alzheimer noticed changes in the brain tissue of a woman who had died of an unusual mental illness. Her symptoms included memory loss, language problems and unpredictable behavior.
One hundred fifteen years after that initial discovery, there’s still no cure, and the number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s is growing.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 5.8 million Americans aged 65 and older live with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2020.
By 2050, the number of people age 65 and older with Alzheimer’s dementia may grow to a projected 13.8 million, barring the development of medical breakthroughs from preventing, slowing or curing Alzheimer’s disease.
Local seniors with the disease, along with caregivers and loved ones, received information on how to manage and live with the illness during an Alzheimer’s symposium at the McKenna Events Center on Thursday, presented by EdenHill Communities.
It was the third year for the event.
“We get so many questions from family members who are just devastated by this disease, and they are looking for resources,” said Terry Jackson, EdenHill’s director of independent living. “We’re sometimes surprised at how little people actually know in terms of both the disease and what resources are available in the community. So we pull folks together, and that’s the goal — that they get education and they find practical resources here in town.”
Jackson added that the symposium reached a wide variety of people seeking information, both in-person and online, about the progressive illness that affects memory, thinking and behavior.
“The vast majority of folks either have someone in their life with Alzheimer’s that they are taking care of,” she said. “There are adult children who are caring for their parents. There are people here with an early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s who are trying to get as much information as they can. We’ve got some folks in the healthcare community from facilities that care for people with Alzheimer’s that are here as well to get information.”
Speakers included consultant and author Meredith Patterson, Dr. Mark Burns from UT Health San Antonio and a consulting physician with EdenHill Communities, and New Braunfels audiologist Dr. Soriya Estes.
The speakers covered topics from understanding Alzheimer’s basics to hearing loss to keeping loved ones safe.
There are continuing resources for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, along with their loved ones.
EdenHill maintains a free monthly support group from noon to 1 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
EdenHill also presents Caregiver Circle, educational gatherings in a safe, social setting for people with dementia and their loved ones. The sessions are free and open to the public.
For an invitation to the support group or information about the Caregiver Circle, call 830-625-1327 or email info@edenhill.org.
The Alzheimer’s Association San Antonio and South Texas Chapter, serving 47 counties in south Texas, provides a variety of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia’s support programs and services:
24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900: The hotline is staffed by highly trained professionals who can assist with various issues, including treatments and clinical trials, care strategies and legal, financial and housing decisions. Information and referrals are made for local support, and multiple language translations are available.
ALZConnected is the first dedicated online social networking community for anyone impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. It provides a safe place for people to connect with others in similar situations 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit www.alzconnected.org.
Alzheimer’s Navigator is an online assessment program provided by the Alzheimer’s Association to help caregivers and people with dementia evaluate their needs, execute action steps and connect with local programs and services. Visit www.alzheimersnavigtor.org.
The Alzheimer’s Association also offers free online education programs at training.alz.org. The programs are designed for individuals living with the disease, caregivers and anyone interested in learning more about dementia.
For more information about the Alzheimer’s Association, visit www.alz.org/sanantonio.
