County Clerk Bobbie Koepp and her staffers were unpacking boxes, setting up computers and arranging office furniture in the Landa Building on Friday.
“We moved out together and we’re moving back in together,” Koepp said of county departments that shifted into temporary digs during renovations of the Courthouse Annex and Landa Building adjacent to the Historic Courthouse. Both serve as the hub for county civil and criminal case loads that have piled up under COVID-19.
While pre-trial motions and other hearings have been conducted through teleconferencing over the past 18 months, the $14.7 million Landa Building renovation, $2.4 million holding facility for offenders awaiting trials, and the $11.4 million Annex renovation were completed.
SpawGlass Contractors completed all three of those projects, with the Landa Building and holding facility opening in May 2020, and the Annex opening in late July — in time to house the county’s third Court at-Law and new 466th Judicial District Court.
Criminal jury trials slated to begin next week or the week of Oct. 4. On Monday, 400 prospective jurors were called to be seated in two panels for family civil trials beginning Tuesday in County Court at-Law No. 3 and 433rd District Court. They will be the first major in-person sessions since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Losing, then winning
In May 2010, voters turned down a proposed $36 million, 127,000-square-foot, four-story justice center along Seguin Avenue, between Bridge and Zink streets — by a wide margin and eight months after a successful citizen-led petition drive ended commissioners’ hopes of issuing certificates of obligation to pay for the project.
Sherman Krause was in between jobs then, having completed two terms as tax assessor-collector and before he sought and subsequently won the office of county judge.
“It’s great that we did all of this work to add courts to reduce the caseload we have in Comal County,” Krause said on Monday. “Now, we’re right on the verge of seeing those courts used the way they were intended.”
While there wasn’t a set timetable for departments to transition back downtown, their return from the old City Hall complex, county’s Goodwin Annex and others displaced between the Landa and Annex buildings should soon be complete.
Since downtown construction began in late 2018, County Court at-Law No. 1, district clerk, law library, district attorney’s civil staffers, county treasurer, auditor and information technology departments were at the old City Hall complex on Castell Avenue. The three district courts and County Court at Law No. 2 have been in the Landa Building since last year.
The county clerk temporarily moved into the Annex on Aug. 13. The district courts moved from the Landa Building back into the Annex. County Court at-Law No. 3 completed its move from third floor of the Historic Courthouse to join the two other courts at-law in the Landa Building.
The auditor and treasurer moved into the Annex before Labor Day, with IT following last week.
Moving from here to there
The Annex houses county clerk’s offices and records on the first floor; the auditor, treasurer and information technology offices on the second floor; and the four district courts and district clerk’s offices on the third floor.
The Landa Building added 62,444 square feet of usable space for more county records.
“Most of the books containing the documents are in the attic, and we now have (digital) records but they’re not on the shelves yet,” said Koepp, whose office completed a step-by-step conversion from paper to electronic documentation of plats, deaths, births and more, for $1.4 million over three years.
Koepp’s offices, which were split between the Annex and Landa buildings before the renovations, returned to the new Annex for the month-long period it took to assemble and install furniture in the Landa Building.
“It’s been a little bit different because (our staffers) had to help set up four other (co-workers) who were out for medical reasons,” Koepp said. “We’re helping those who could not be here so we can be ready when the courts open.”
Elsewhere in the Landa Building, courts at-law courtrooms and jury rooms on the first floor, and criminal district attorney’s offices and court services offices on the second floor. A two-level sky bridge connects the Landa and Annex buildings; the holding facility includes a large holding cell, smaller holding cells and bathrooms. Separate pairs of elevators are for the public and for officers escorting inmates to courtrooms in both buildings.
Paying to play
In 2019, commissioners transferred around $2.219 million in departmental salary and benefits savings from that year’s budget to ongoing capital projects, and in November added another $1,525,250 from unallocated funds in the 2020 budget.
They added another $600,000 from similar moves in 2021 — and more will come from boarding inmates from other counties at $65 daily.
On Thursday, commissioners will consider a $19,434 change order for Annex renovations. Savings from that project, budget transfers and remaining funds from the $76 million bond voters approved in 2015 for the new jail will go to the $12.4 million renovation of sheriff’s offices also managed by SpawGlass.
Crews have completed demolition ahead of merging the former 337-bed county jail with the Fellers Law Enforcement Center on San Antonio Street. The $12.434 million project hit a snag, as Thursday commissioners will consider a $61,997 change order that includes a 24-day delay for roofing materials, pushing back projected completion from April 14 to May 5, 2022.
