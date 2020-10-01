It’s like a whole different cave. For those who haven’t visited Natural Bridge Caverns lately, now is a good time to rediscover the long-time Comal County attraction.
Return visitors will see the caverns in a new way with a recently installed multi-faceted, multimillion-dollar lighting, communications and technology system. First-time visitors will see a whole new world underneath the surface.
Even employees who have worked at the cavern for years said they had noticed features in the cavern rooms they didn’t see before with the old lights.
The Discovery Tour, the original cavern tour, was lit by cave developer Jack Burch in 1963, which at the time was very progressive with some 319 light fixtures and burning about 34,580 watts of power.
But the original lighting and communications system became challenging to maintain and repair.
“The original lighting system that they installed then is what we’ve been operating on all these years until October of last year,” said Matt Carr, manager of operations at Natural Bridge Caverns. “That original lighting system served us well for 56 years, but it was time to start making some changes. Different parts of the system had become not unreliable but unwieldy. We began to look for an alternative way to light the cave.”
Conversations started with the Germany-based cave lighting experts at Cave Lighting, CL., in 2014. They have installed more cave lighting systems than any other company in the world.
The physical installation began in October 2019. It was Cave Lighting’s first project in the United States.
A crew of seven highly experienced caving specialists from Germany, Romania and Spain, along with the team at Natural Bridge Caverns, designed the system and performed the installation, often having to use vertical gear and rope to climb to reach the highest points or descending to depths throughout the cavern to place light fixtures in the best locations.
This is like rock climbing underground while carrying the additional weight of the lighting equipment.
The new fully programmable, computer-controlled LED lighting system incorporates more than 1,200 fixtures and uses less than 5,000 watts of power while illuminating and showcasing the giant chambers and formations of Natural Bridge Caverns.
The cooler color temperature LED lamps show off the contrast of true colors inside the caverns.
Like many businesses, the attraction closed its doors for several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March.
The attraction received a Paycheck Protection Loan to keep their employees working during the closure. That presented an interesting challenge.
“We had to figure out something for 110 people to do,” Carr said. “Luckily, we were doing this lighting project. A lot of the people who work here in retail and food and beverage would never have gotten to work on that project. Instead, they were down there, mixing up mortar to match the color of the cave to hide wires. It was great. They all got a chance to participate and help finish the project. There aren’t many silver-linings with COVID, but that was a great one.”
Cave Lighting crew members installed more than 10.5 miles of electrical wiring and 3,000 feet of fiber optic cable in the cave.
The attraction also used local contractors during the installation process.
The state-of-the-art system includes Wi-Fi, which greatly improves communications for both safety and operational efficiency. Underground Wi-Fi along the tour now allows visitors to immediately upload selfies and images from their smartphones, all while 180 feet below the earth’s surface.
Along with the environmental and economic benefits of low energy consumption, the new low voltage LED lighting system is safer for visitors and the cavern. The fixtures produce less heat and have a longer life.
The project’s other environmental enhancements include installing weather stations both inside and outside the cavern system that measure temperature, barometric pressure, humidity and water levels when the aquifer rises into the cavern system.
A central computer hub collects data throughout the day and will alert the team of any significant changes. Data collected will be used to establish a seasonal baseline and monitor any significant changes over time, which can be shared with the scientific community.
Travis Wuest, co-owner and vice president of Natural Bridge Caverns, said the new programmable lighting system allows many of the fixtures to last up to 10 years.
“This can save us thousands of man-hours in maintenance and replacement costs,” Wuest said.
The quality of the LED light reveals textures and colors in the cave that visitors have never seen before, he said.
“Programming allows us to create beautiful scenes for guests and allows us to turn off lights as guests move from room to room inside the cave, or to illuminate specific speleothems that guides are interpreting,” he said.
The project comes 60 years after the cavern’s first discovery. It represents the single largest expansion and investment to Natural Bridge Caverns.
For people who have lived in the area and visited the caverns when they were younger or in the recent past, Wuest said they should make plans to come back and see it again.
“The new lighting in the cave shows it off in a way it was never seen before,” he said. “I’ve seen things that I’ve never seen before, and I’ve toured the cave thousands of times. It looks so amazing that it blows me away. It’s a new experience how the lights interact with the guides and their interpretation. I just think it changes it immensely. The cave was always beautiful, but it’s one of those things you have to see to believe.”
