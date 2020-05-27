Comal County has four new cases of COVID-19, three more recoveries and a new hospitalization, officials said Wednesday morning.

The new cases pushed the county's total to 87. They are all New Braunfels residents — three of them in their 40s and another in their 50s. All of them are self-isolating.

The new recoveries put Comal County's total at 67 and leaves the county with 14 active COVID-19 cases including three now hospitalized after a previously home-isolated case was admitted.

As of Wednesday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 2,956 tests conducted, 87 positives, 2,749 negatives and 200 results still pending.

These numbers include 1,465 nursing home tests taken last week, of which 1,415 were negative and one was positive, with the rest pending.

EdenHill isolating some after outside worker tests positive for COVID-19 A medical professional providing services to residents of EdenHill Communities in New Braunf…

The positive test belonged to an outside medical practitioner providing services to residents at EdenHill Communities. EdenHill officials said staff and residents who were exposed to the worker were being isolated.

That worker was no a Comal County resident, so the result isn't included in the county's total statistics.

Drive-through testing

A third one-day drive-through site in Comal County on Saturday will provide a free COVID-19 test to anyone who makes an appointment.

The site — set up by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Department of State Health Services in coordination with Comal County and Comal Independent School District — will be at Bill Brown Elementary School, 20410 SH-46, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those needing a test must call 512-883-2400 or visit www.txcovidtest.org beginning Thursday morning to register and receive an appointment time. Registrations will not be accepted until 48 hours before the site opens.

“This is a great opportunity for people on the west side of the county — including Bulverde, Spring Branch and the south side of Canyon Lake — to get a free COVID-19 test if they feel they need one,” said Jeff Kelley, Comal County’s emergency management coordinator.

The site is expected to test between 50 and 60 people. Before receiving an appointment, residents will be screened for the following symptoms: fever and/or chills; cough, dry or productive; fatigue; body aches or muscle or joint pain; shortness of breath; sore throat; headache; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; nasal congestion; or loss of taste or smell.

Previous rounds in New Braunfels and Garden Ridge returned no positive tests among Comal County residents.

More information

Information about COVID-19, as well as a list of county office reopenings and numbers to call for testing, is available atwww.comalcountytx.com/covid19.

Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.