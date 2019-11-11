Three people were killed in a fiery collision of passenger vehicles on Farm-to-Market Road 306, northwest of New Braunfels, on Sunday evening.
Chief Darren Brinkkoeter of Canyon Lake Fire and EMS said his units were called to the 8200 block of FM 306, between Purgatory Road and River Chase Drive, around 7 p.m. Sunday.
“When we arrived one vehicle was totally involved (in flames) and the other was starting to catch on fire,” he said. “The guys were able to extinguish that vehicle, with a male patient that was transported to (Ascension Seton Hays) Hospital in Kyle.”
Brinkkoeter said three people traveling in the other vehicle were killed. Two adults and a male youth were pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jennifer Saunders.
A dog traveling with the injured man was also killed in what appeared to be a head-on wreck.
Comal County Sheriff’s Office units directed traffic around the site, which backed up FM 306 for miles in both directions as Department of Public Safety troopers investigated the accident.
Sgt. Orlando “Gus” Moreno, DPS public information officer in San Antonio, confirmed the three fatalities but had few details Monday afternoon.
He said he was awaiting the preliminary accident report, delayed due to DPS offices being closed for the Veteran’s Day state holiday.
Brinkkoeter said his units — three EMS trucks, and two command vehicles — left the scene just after 9 p.m. Sunday.
Steve Stanford, Comal Independent School District’s executive communications director, confirmed the boy had attended Mountain Valley Middle School.
“We had crisis counselors at the campus this morning to assist students who may need help with the grieving process,” he said.
