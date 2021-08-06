Comal County commissioners set public hearings on the 2022 budget, salaries of public officials and the 2021 tax rate during their weekly meeting Thursday.
Comal County Judge Sherman Krause recommended a $120.1 million budget on July 29, when he proposed lowering the 2021 combined tax rate by a half-cent, to 35.3515 cents per $100 property valuation.
“Last Wednesday the comptroller’s office finally came out with the updated forms used by tax assessor-collectors to calculate no new revenue and voter-approval tax rates,” he said. “After the tax office calculated those numbers, it realized the original numbers (from the state) were incorrect.”
The 2021 effective tax rate, or no-new-revenue tax rate, previously calculated at 34.853 cents per $100 valuation, is now 35.1398 cents per $100. The rollback tax rate, or voter-approval tax rate, changed from 46.418 cents to 38.0516 cents per $100 valuation.
The 2021 combined tax rate for all county funds is 35.3515 per $100, a half-cent reduction from the 2020 rate.
“That rate did not change from last week,” Krause said.
Both public hearings will be staged during commissioner’s court sessions — the salaries of elected officials and proposed $120,129,876 budget on Thursday, Aug. 19, the combined tax rate — which will be slightly higher than the no-new-revenue rate — on Thursday, Aug. 26.
The county will raise more property taxes than last year’s budget by $7,312,970, or 10.2%, including $3,978,414 in tax revenue from new properties added to tax rolls this year.
All elected officials will receive raises for the first time since 2019.
The sheriff will see a 2022 pay increase of $4,412, raising his salary from $110,316 to $114,728 annually. The county judge’s base pay increases by $6,877, to $92,838, the four commissioners will also see $6,860 more and $75,461 annually, and the tax assessor-collector will get a $3,543 bump to $92,127 next year.
The county clerk, district clerk and treasurer will receive raises of $2,940, to $76,453 annually; justices of the peace will see $6,313 raises for annual allotments of $69,467; and the constables will receive $6,775 more and $63,237 annually.
Salaries of county officials have already been posted in the Herald-Zeitung, which will publish formal notices listing the proposed budget, proposed tax rate, and notices of both public hearings. Commissioners could vote to adopt the budget on those days and finalize a tax rate anytime before the final approved budget is submitted to County Clerk Bobbie Koepp on Sept. 17.
