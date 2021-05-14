“Did you write my name among the stars with this little Asteroid? Did I serve botany in that way? Not by knowledge of it but rather by love of this sleeping dreaming, daughter of Flora. So if I die childless, then I shall nevertheless leave a little immortal daughter, the Lindheimer texensis”. (Lindheimera texana or Texas Star)

— Lindheimer writing to Dr. Georg Engelmann, 1845.

Myra Lee Adams Goff’s whimsical portrait of the Father of Texas Botany places in his beard many of the plants Lindheimer identified. Indeed, botanizing was a lifelong pursuit of this German emigrant.

Born (1) May 21, 1801, in Frankfurt-am-Main, Germany, Ferdinand Jakob Lindheimer was the youngest of four sons born to a prominent family. Lindheimer’s father, Johann Hartmann Lindheimer, was an affluent merchant. Lindheimer’s mother, Jahanette, was a distant cousin of the German poet, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.

Young Lindheimer was well educated, although no record of his having achieved a degree has been found. He trained at various German universities, pursuing a classical education. He left university in 1827 and took a teaching position at Frankfurt’s Bunsen Institute. At the Bunsen Institute, Lindheimer joined a circle of individuals who would later play an important role in his emigration to America.

The Bunsen Institute was a hotbed of young intellectuals. There, young idealists wanted to start a revolution throughout the German Confederation of States; a revolution that would allow individual freedoms. They wanted to: give voting rights to those who did not own real property; give voting rights to women; and spend public monies on sanitation reform. In April 1833, they in fact attempted a revolution. Hessen troops were moved into Frankfurt and their attempted revolution ultimately failed.

Many of the perpetrators fled Germany. Historically, the Bunsen revolutionaries are part of the Dreißiger, predecessors of those who in 1848 did the same thing: revolted and then had to flee Germany. Yet the 1833 and 1848 uprisings became crucial events leading to the 1871 unification of Germany.

Lindheimer left Germany in early 1834 and arrived from Rotterdam at the Port of New York on August 4.

In an overview of Lindheimer’s life, author John Williams suggests Lindheimer’s son, Max Eugen, attributed his father’s departure from Germany to family discord rather than to political discontent. Ragsdale, writing in the Texas State Historical Association’s Handbook of Texas states that Lindheimer’s “political affiliations had alienated his family and placed him at risk (so he) immigrated to the United States as a political refugee.”

In “Wanderers Between Two Worlds,” Douglas Hale describes Lindheimer as “relatively apolitical.” Whatever his motivation to leave Germany, Lindheimer made his way to Belleville, Illinois. There he joined a group of German emigrants, some of whom had participated in the 1833 Frankfurt Putsch. Among the Frankfurt ex-pats were Gustav Körner (2), George Bunsen, Gustav Bunsen and Theodore Englemann. Engelmann was the cousin of Dr. Georg Engelmann, who would later play a prominent role in the worldwide distribution of Lindheimer’s plant collections.

Lindheimer spent the better part of that summer and early fall in Belleville before leaving in September 1834 for New Orleans. Writing later in his life about his time in Belleville, Lindheimer stated, “as agreeable as this aimless and unproductive life was for us for a while, the far niente (Latin for doing nothing) and living on so little were not what we had come to America for.” He further noted, “the roof of our old log house was so full of holes that we could make astronomical observations from our beds”.

As winter approached, Lindheimer and five compatriots steamed down the Mississippi River to New Orleans. Once there, however, they had great indecision. Some wanted to go to Texas, where land speculation was promising. Others pined for Mexico, where other Germans had established a plantation in the lush highlands above Veracruz.

Ultimately, three members of Lindheimer’s party decided to return to Illinois. Lindheimer and the Friedrich Brothers, Otto and Eduard, opted for Mexico. Once in Mexico, Lindheimer worked first on the Sartorius Plantation, which he initially described as a paradise. He remained in Mexico about 1 1/2 years before leaving for Texas, where according to Geiser, Lindheimer had gone to fight for liberty. Goyne hints at a more practical reason. Essentially, prices at the local store were costly and Lindheimer could not get ahead financially. Events had converged to renew his Texas plans.

In October 1835, the Mexican Congress had adopted Siete Leyes, or Seven Laws. These declarations were issued by President Santa Anna and were designed to promote a centralized system of government. The Laws were contrary to Mexico’s Constitution of 1824 and were immediately unpopular. Unpopular not only in Mexico but also in Texas, where a revolution soon began.

Just imagine how these repressive laws must have seemed to someone who had been at Frankfurt’s Bunsen Institute. The Texas Revolution spoke to the soul of these German emigrants.

Lindheimer himself set sail for Texas. Unfortunately, he booked passage on a ship that was blown off course, causing his arrival to be exactly one day following the decisive Battle of San Jacinto (3). Gustav Bunsen, Lindheimer’s friend, fought and died at San Jacinto in General Sam Houston’s Army of Texas. Lindheimer served in that Army for about 1 1/2 years before being discharged on Dec. 5, 1837, at Houston.

The Battle of San Jacinto occurred April 21, 1836. April, as many plant enthusiasts know, can be a good time to view wildflowers in Texas. Lindheimer is said to have performed guard duty at San Jacinto (4) and, with his commanding officer’s permission, botanized the adjacent grounds. It’s at this juncture in the Lindheimer story that we begin to see evidence for his later recognition as the Father of Texas Botany.

Notes:

(1) Ferdinand Lindheimer’s tombstone in Comal Cemetery, New Braunfels, TX, reports 1801 as his year of birth. Evangelische Kirche Frankfurt Baptism records report his birth and baptism on the same day: 21 May 1802. This record is available through Ancestry.com

(2) Gustav Körner was later Lt. Governor of Illinois. George Bunsen later served at Superintendent of Schools in St. Clair, IL.

(3) Goyne believes this widely reported account is “apocryphal” and cites the date (May 18, 1836) on Lindheimer’s application for a Class 2M land grant as evidence for his arrival in Texas.

(4) In Robert Robinson’s book, The Bremers and Their Kin in Germany and in Texas, the author states that Lindheimer guarded the Mexican General Santa Anna. This is the only such reference that I have located, and it seems curiously omitted by other writers.

