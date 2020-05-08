The school year has been like no other for the class of 2020.
Graduates in the New Braunfels and Comal school districts lost proms and other senior events to the COVID-19 crisis, which also canceled their commencements at Texas State University’s Strahan Arena.
New Braunfels High School’s nearly 600 seniors and another 1,500 from Comal ISD’s high schools will be remembered as the first to graduate with virtual and live ceremonies in the coming weeks.
“We know there have been so many disappointments in your senior’s life in such a short period of time, one being the cancellation of their graduation ceremony,” said Principal Kara Bock
of upcoming events at New Braunfels High School, which will hold a virtual graduation streamed through YouTube at 7 p.m. May 28. “It will include the traditional speeches and each student will be showcased with a photo and personal video message when their name is called.”
Comal ISD will hold virtual ceremonies on social media outlets Saturday, May 30, with live graduations under strict social distancing guidelines held the following week at high school stadiums.
“Texas Education Agency guidelines specify school districts must adhere to certain standards with regards to social distancing,” Superintendent Andrew Kim said about the strict attendance provisions during live events. “To that end, each graduate will be allotted five guest tickets. Please know that we will be live broadcasting the ceremony, so family and friends who will not be able to attend can watch live.”
Facing parents and students clamoring for answers the last few months, many Texas school districts scheduled socially-distanced ceremonies for seniors — such as car parades through neighborhood streets that brought folks out of their homes to cheer them on. Sadly, some canceled events that left seniors crestfallen.
Last week, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath finally provided guidance to districts, allowing drive-through processions, knit videos and socially-distanced outdoor ceremonies.
Rebecca Villarreal, NBISD communications director, and Steve Stanford, Comal ISD communications director, said they are working toward combining those facets with others in the traditional honors and speeches by top seniors and district administrators.
Comal ISD’s live graduations, all at 8 p.m., include Memorial Early College High School and Canyon High School, respectively on June 2 and June 3 at Canyon’s Cougar Stadium; Canyon Lake High at Hawk Stadium on June 4; and Smithson Valley High at Ranger Stadium on June 5. Comal Academy grads will join ceremonies at their home campuses.
“Additional communication will be coming next week from your campus with details on ticket distribution,” Kim said on Friday. “Also, campuses will be sharing with you prior to graduation details with regards to parking, seating and guidelines to protect the health of everyone involved.”
NBHS is still working toward an in-person diploma ceremony at a later date.
“We realize the importance of being able to walk the stage and accept their diploma,” Bock said. “As soon as we are allowed to gather in larger groups, we will organize a diploma ceremony at Unicorn Stadium. “It will include a procession, the certification of the class, walking the stage, turning the tassel and the traditional tossing of the hats! More information will be forthcoming after we are able to plan a date.”
Matt and Colinda Grochett, owners of The Overall Graduation Office, citywide distributor of Herff Jones caps, gowns, diplomas, graduation announcements and more, spent the week dropping off materials to seniors and 2021 class rings to juniors.
“It’s really been quite a week,” Colinda said, describing how the coronavirus has forced them to don masks and other PPE while handing out goods during drive-through lines at campus parking lots — including Canyon High’s on Friday. “It’s certainly different,” she added.
