Resolute Health Hospital recognized some unsung healthcare heroes — its volunteers — during an appreciation picnic at Landa Park in New Braunfels on Wednesday.
Volunteers were treated to a special meal, drinks and desserts, as well as games such as corn hole, horseshoes and dominoes.
All volunteers were recognized as “Volunteer of the Year” for their hard work and dedication during a challenging year.
Mark Bernard, Resolute’s CEO, said one of the toughest decisions he made during the height of the pandemic was to tell volunteers to stay home to protect them from COVID-19 exposure.
“Some volunteers wanted to make that choice, and others had to be directed that would be the choice,” Bernard said. “They bring a lot of life and enthusiasm to the organization, so it was painful. It put a somber mood on what we would be facing moving forward. But, as they have slowly trickled back, it’s brought back some of the energy and excitement that’s there. They touch all of us in a very special way.”
Pamela Dietz, volunteer services and pastoral care coordinator at Resolute Health Hospital, said the picnic’s theme “Bright Lights During Dark Times” was chosen because it signifies what the volunteers mean to the hospital amid a dark period in the nation’s history during the pandemic.
“When they came back, it was like a little bit of normalcy had returned,” Dietz said. “There were a few who were there all along, but our full force began to come back in March and we’re slowly, as we feel like it’s safer for them, now that they are vaccinated, we’re getting them back on board. They have definitely been a bright light for all of us.”
Among those honored was Sue Youngs, one of the hospital’s first original four volunteers who began serving before Resolute Hospital officially opened its doors in 2014. In April, Youngs achieved the 5,000-hour service milestone.
“She is remarkable in every way and is the masked face and spirit of our Resolute Care Crew,” Dietz said. “Sue carries the mission of caring for our community in her heart, and it reflects in all she does.”
Once all volunteers were cleared to show back up at the hospital, nothing could stop the group from doing their jobs and meeting their mission of helping others.
Volunteers masked up, pulled on their gloves and showed up daily to help the hospital staff keep the hospital running safely and efficiently, whether greeting families or patients at the hospital entrance or providing directions to help people find their way around the hospital.
Jeremy Roy, director of pastoral care, said the hospital’s volunteers are the “heart and soul of the facility.”
“They have such a heart of service,” Roy said. “It’s why they do it. If they do it well, we pay them double (volunteers receive no compensation), but we couldn’t do what we do without them.”
Volunteers who received commemorative pins earning their five-year volunteer milestone: Robbye Anglin, Annette Barber, Buddy Barber, Billie Blaschke, Karen Brandon, Rachel Byers, Ryla Cottingham, Sharon D’Alessandro, Donna Escamilla, Barbara Marini, Betty Merryman, Donna Mohrey, Blanche Pape, Doris Payne, Charlotte Shannon, Paulette Smith, Ann Sprencel, Candy Springs, Linda Thompson, Chaplain Bill Wehmeyer and Youngs.
Volunteers who achieved 1,000 hours or more included Billie Blaschke, Cheryl Conley, Mike Dolan, Betty Merryman, Jean O’Neill and Blanche Pape.
