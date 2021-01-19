Comal County health officials added 19 additional COVID-19 deaths to its totals on Tuesday afternoon, with ages ranging from a woman in her 40s to people in their 90s.
The data dates back to the Friday before the holiday, and the deaths range from the tail end of December through mid January. All but one of the deaths is from New Braunfels, with one from Canyon Lake.
Public health officials said that at least half of the deaths came from nursing homes or other long-term care facilities, but exact numbers weren’t yet available on Tuesday.
Those reported in the county’s update included:
· A New Braunfels man in his 50s who died on Jan. 7 in a city hospital
· A New Braunfels woman in her 80s who died on Jan. 7
· A New Braunfels man in his 80s who died on Jan. 11
· A New Braunfels woman in her 80s who died on Jan. 13
· A New Braunfels woman in her 80s who died on Jan. 10
· A New Braunfels woman in her 80s who died on Jan. 12 in a city hospital
· A New Braunfels woman in her 90s who died on Jan. 7 in a city hospital
· A New Braunfels woman in her 40s who died on Jan. 12 in a city hospital
· A New Braunfels woman in her 90s who died on Jan. 10 in a city hospital
· A New Braunfels man in his 70s who died on Jan. 10 in a city hospital
· A New Braunfels woman in her 90s who died on Jan. 9
· A New Braunfels man in his 50s on who died on Jan. 2 in a city hospital
· A New Braunfels woman in her 80s who died on Jan. 2
· A New Braunfels man in his 60s who died on Jan. 1
· A New Braunfels woman in her 70s who died on Jan. 1
· A New Braunfels woman in her 80s who died on Jan. 1
· A New Braunfels woman in her 90s who died on Dec. 29
· A Canyon Lake man in his 70s who died on Dec. 28
· A New Braunfels man in his 90s who died on Jan. 5 in a city hospital
The county’s death toll since the pandemic arrived in March now stands at 220.
New cases
The county added 80 new cases of the virus, two backlogged cases and 151 recoveries on Tuesday. The county now has 741 active cases of COVID-19 with 68 of those patients hospitalized. Of the new cases 22 of them are confirmed and the other 60 listed as probable.
The county hospitals reported caring for 87 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, with 25 in intensive care and 16 are on ventilators. Health officials have said those numbers reflect both county patients and those from outside the area. Some county patients could also be hospitalized elsewhere.
The hospitalization rate for the 22-county region that New Braunfels is part of stood at 22.93% on Tuesday. Stricter state restrictions that closed bars and reduced capacities at restaurants and other businesses will remain in effect until the region falls below 15% for seven consecutive days.
The seven-day positivity rate for the county was 27.19% for the more accurate molecular test and 9.36% for the quicker antigen test.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday, and an appointment is required.
Public health officials are still awaiting another batch of the COVID-19 vaccine, but had no new information to report on Tuesday.
