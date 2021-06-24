A group of Texas physicians, including a local doc, is urging COVID-19 vaccinations for children 12 years of age and older.
Members of the Texas Medical Association’s COVID-19 Outpatient Workgroup came together to create a new flyer as the latest informational tool that urges parents to protect their children against a disease that’s killed more than 50,000 Texans and more than 300 Comal County residents.
The county has seen more than 11,000 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.
New Braunfels family physician Dr. Emily Briggs, who cares for children in her practice, including some whose post-COVID inflammation limited their ability to play sports, serves as the workgroup’s chair.
“Vaccinating against COVID-19 helps children and adolescents safely return to pre-COVID activities, including summer camps, vacations, and visiting family members,” Briggs said. “They can then help protect family and friends by reducing the chance of spreading the virus.”
The TMA flyer, which is part of the organization’s “Vaccines Defend What Matters” initiative to promote vaccines, notes some children can get seriously ill from COVID-19. Others with mild cases can suffer long-term inflammation in their lungs and heart.
The flyer is available online at https://www.texmed.org/DefendWhatMatters/, then click on the “Why Children Need the COVID-19 Vaccine” graphic.
“(Adolescents) will not be protected fully until two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, so consider getting your child the first dose as soon as possible,” the flyer states.
The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccination for everyone 12 years and older to help protect against COVID-19. Previous clinical trials studied only adults, but researchers recently have been able to test the vaccine on adolescents.
In the clinical trial for children 12 through 15, no safety concerns were identified with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, according to TMA. The vaccine was 100% effective at preventing the tested group from experiencing coronavirus with symptoms.
Experts also say the benefits of the COVID vaccines outweigh a small heart risk.
Federal officials said Wednesday they plan to strengthen cautions about a rare side effect of some COVID-19 vaccines — chest pain and heart inflammation, mostly among teenagers and young adults.
But in an unusual joint statement, top U.S. government health officials, medical organizations, laboratory and hospital associations and others stressed the overriding benefit of the vaccines.
“The facts are clear: this is an extremely rare side effect, and only an exceedingly small number of people will experience it after vaccination. Importantly, for the young people who do, most cases are mild, and individuals recover often on their own or with minimal treatment,” the statement said.
There does seem to be a link between the Pfizer and Moderna shots and some cases of heart inflammation, experts said at a meeting Wednesday of an outside panel that advises the CDC on vaccinations.
The problem appears to be most common in young men after they receive their second of two doses, but it is nevertheless rare overall: There have been 323 confirmed reports of the inflammation in people younger than 30, and the vast majority recovered from their symptoms.
However, the expert panel did not vote to change its recommendation to the CDC that Americans as young as 12 get the shots.
Also, the American Academy of Pediatrics has joined CDC in noting vaccines do not affect fertility, puberty or menstruation.
As of Thursday, about 50% of Comal County residents 12 years and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and about 58.4% have received at least one shot of the two-dose series.
In Guadalupe County, about 44.4% of people 12 years and older are fully vaccinated, while 51.2% have received at least one dose. The county’s public health department is now administering the Moderna vaccine for those who are 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older. Those interested can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
Vaccinations are also available at local pharmacies and clinics.
“Unvaccinated children and adults remain the reservoir for mutations of the virus to develop,” Briggs said. “For these reasons and many others, let’s get our kids vaccinated.”
