New Braunfels City Council members on Monday authorized the issuance of general obligation refunding bonds in an amount not to exceed $24.16 million in one or more series to refinance debt.
Similar to when a homeowner refinances a home mortgage, the action takes advantage of current low-interest rates to pay off the remaining principal on 2012 and 2013 certificates of obligation now eligible for refunding.
Based on current interest rates, according to city officials, the refunding of the bonds will generate about $3.5 million to $4.5 million in savings. The savings projection is cumulative for 2023-2033.
Council approved a parameter sale for the refunding bonds, which sets minimum conditions of the refunding, such as a maximum interest rate and a minimum gross savings of $3.5 million.
If any of the parameters are not met, officials would not have the ability to complete the sale process.
Council member James Blakey was absent from the meeting.
Also, during the meeting, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department received a National Gold Medal Finalist plaque from the American Academy of Park and Recreation Administrators and the National Recreation and Park Association.
The department was named a finalist for the National Gold Medal Award, one of four finalists in the population category 75,001 to 150,000 people.
The National Gold Medal Award honors public park and recreation agencies and state park systems throughout the United States and armed forces recreation programs worldwide that demonstrate excellence in long-range planning, resource management and innovative approaches to delivering superb park and recreation services with fiscally sound business practices.
The finalists in New Braunfels’ population category were Provo, Utah, Gold Medal recipient Provo, Utah, South Bend, Indiana and Waukegan, Illinois.
The plaque was presented by National Gold Medal Judge Rick Atkins, the parks and recreation director in Round Rock.
A measure revising the starting date for water recreation shuttle loading zones on West Lincoln Street, Liebscher Drive and South Gilbert Street from May 1 to March 1 was pulled from Monday’s agenda for future consideration.
Council members issued proclamations recognizing Gruene Music Wine Fest Campaign Month and National Arts and Humanities Awareness Month.
Among other action during Monday’s meeting, council members:
n Approved a resolution determining costs of proposed public improvements in the Solms Landing Public Improvement District and a proposed assessment roll.
n Approved a resolution to rename the airport to New Braunfels National Airport.
n Approved a $248,798 purchase with Stryker Sales Corporation for durable medical equipment, such as power stretchers and chest compression devices for the New Braunfels Fire Department.
Special meeting Monday
Council members will gather on Monday at 4 p.m. in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall to consider the appointment of ten members to a redistricting committee.
Following the release of the 2020 Census data, New Braunfels city leaders recently began work on redistricting, a process that uses the community’s changing demographics to reconfigure city council member district boundaries.
Council members last month elected to create a redistricting committee tasked with working with the city’s consultant, Alan Bojorquez from Austin-based Bojorquez Law Firm, P.C., to review the census data and make recommendations to the city council on how to move forward with redistricting.
Ten members will make up the redistricting committee, with seven of those members appointed directly by a council member, and the remaining three members selected by a vote of council members from those that applied for the committee.
