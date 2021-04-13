Candidates running for city council seats and school board trustees slots will be featured this week in the Herald-Zeitung and the League of Women Voters of the Comal Area’s voters guide, which goes online Wednesday.
Five candidates are competing for two Comal ISD trustees positions, four are seeking two city council spots and five are vying for two seats on the New Braunfels ISD board. Comal ISD trustees last Thursday canceled the district's unopposed election for District 5 trustee.
All seats are for three-year terms. Also featured on the May 1 ballot are 18 proposed amendments to the New Braunfels city charter, and mayoral and/or council member elections in Garden Ridge, Bulverde and Marion, where Marion ISD is electing two trustees.
The Herald-Zeitung featured Comal ISD candidates Wednesday and will feature New Braunfels ISD hopefuls Thursday and city council candidates Friday. Early voting begins at six Comal County universal polling sites on Monday; balloting continues through Tuesday, April 27.
County Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said as of Tuesday, there were 117,663 registered voters in Comal County.
“There are 14,728 registered voters in Guadalupe County that are eligible to vote in the city of New Braunfels races and for District 1 Comal ISD trustee,” she said.
The LWVCA guide is available online at VOTE411.org.
“These local elections give voters the most bang for their ballots,” said Roxanna Deane, LWV-CA president. “There isn’t the intense media coverage of national elections and some may not be aware of the election or where to find information.
“Our goal is to make non-partisan information easy-to-find, increase awareness of the impact of these local elections and increase turnout.”
The LWV said one of many barriers to a confident, informed and timely vote is finding the balanced and impartial information that helps voters make informed ballot decisions. Recorded forums featuring NBISD District 5, Comal ISD’s District 1, and Garden Ridge Mayor and District 2 council candidates are available at LWV-CA YouTube channel @LWVComalArea. LWV-CA said it invited all candidates in contested races to participate but only those in which at least two candidates accepted could be recorded.
The last day applications will be accepted for ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 20, and the final day to submit ballots by mail is Election Day, Saturday, May 1.
For information, including sample ballots, precinct maps and polling locations for early and Election Day balloting, visit www.votecomal.com and www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.