The 2019 death of a local man after his arrest on drug charges wasn’t reported as an in-custody incident by county authorities, who said they weren’t trying to circumvent state jail protocols.
Comal County officials reacted to a September New York Times article that looked at Texas Rangers’ investigations of police-custody deaths in the state, including one in Comal County.
The article, titled “They Investigate Police Killings. Their Record Is Wanting,” and published Sept. 25, cited the death of 18-year-old Michael Eien Garrett Jr. days after his arrest by New Braunfels Police Department officers on Dec. 7, 2019.
Garrett’s case was among 29 investigated by Texas Rangers since 2015, “in which the person stopped breathing after struggling with local authorities,” the Times said. It said the NBPD officer who arrested Garrett suspected he had swallowed methamphetamine. The officer chose not to take him to the hospital but instead booked him into the Comal County Jail.
After Garrett resisted when jail guards attempted to strip-search him, the article said, he was put into a restraint chair. “Soon after, a guard noticed that Mr. Garrett had turned purple, and he was taken to a hospital,” it said.
Hours later Garrett was on life-support. He died days later. The article said the Rangers chose not to blame Comal County authorities who avoided reporting it as an in-custody death to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
Sheriff Mark Reynolds and Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp deny that.
“As far as the article, I do not see it like the author of the story sees it,” Reynolds said. “In regards to Mr. Garrett, (the article) notes a lot of things could have been done, and there is. He was brought in by another law enforcement agency. We were not informed that this particular individual may have ingested methamphetamine.
“He was somewhat resistant upon his intake and he was placed in a restraint chair. When he was observed turning purple, or not breathing, efforts to revive him, life-saving measures, were taken. EMS was called and he was taken to the hospital. There was nothing that was bypassed and I don’t see any step that was bypassed.”
The incident
NBPD’s incident narrative indicates Garrett and three others were inside a 1994 gray Oldsmobile that ran a stop sign and cut through the H-E-B parking lot at Business 35 and South Walnut Avenue when it was pulled over at 9:54 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said K-9 officers hit on baggies of meth, some later found under the backseat, and a smoking pipe near the driver’s seat. Garrett and the driver, a 20-year-old New Braunfels man, were arrested.
Both were charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram, and booked into the Comal County jail at the same time, 11:01 p.m. The driver was cited for expired registration and no driver’s license; he received three other warning tickets.
“They were booked into the jail without incident,” Ferguson said. “The officer noted in his report that once they were in custody, jail staff informed him that one of the suspects was having anxiety, was sweating and acting strangely.
“At approximately 2 a.m., jail staff called the officer to inform him the suspect (Garrett) had suffered a medical episode and had been transported to the hospital.”
Reynolds confirmed a New Braunfels Fire Department EMS unit transported Garrett to Christus-New Braunfels Hospital at 1:51 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. Ferguson said jail staffers told the arresting officer that the other suspect admitted Garrett had swallowed “an unknown amount” of methamphetamine.
Reynolds said up until then, jail staffers had no idea about the severity of Garrett’s overdose.
“But there are factors — if a person is not doing well and not expected to live — you could pull the charges that could be reinstated later on, (such as) after he (was released from) the hospital,” Reynolds said. “It wasn’t our arrest. Who is to say what would have happened if the arresting officer had taken (Garrett) to the hospital and later (filed the charge) at-large?”
Charges dropped
By Monday, Garrett had lapsed into a coma. The same day, the charge against Garrett, a state jail felony punishable by a term of 90-180 days in jail, was disposed through a non-prosecution, or no-bill, affidavit signed by Tharp and filed in 207th District Court.
Tharp said there was no reason to incur the time and expense of guarding a hospitalized person suspected of a non-violent offense.
“Not infrequently, I or other members of the district attorney’s office are contacted by law enforcement officials when they have an inmate in custody that has a serious medical condition,” Tharp told the Herald-Zeitung. “Often this occurs when they arrest a female who is pregnant. The reason for the contact is that if this person has to be kept in a hospital facility, it requires the inmate to be guarded 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“Most local law enforcement agencies are stretched thin on man power as it is and do not have the resources to do this. As a result, they often ask that the criminal charges be dropped at that time so they don’t have to guard them.”
Tharp’s request, filed with the District Court clerk at 2:29 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, noted she was informed Garrett “ingested narcotics, causing significant medical injury to include brain death, and (his) recovery is not expected.”
She said the charge is the lowest level felony.
“Texas law mandates that, even if convicted of this offense, a defendant shall be placed on probation,” Tharp said. “Under those circumstances it made little sense to have someone guard him, and I signed the non-prosecution affidavit indicating that I would not prosecute (him).”
Reynolds said Garrett was formally released from jail custody that day at 3:01 p.m.
“When it came to external factors — that we did not expect him to survive or tried to avoid reporting it to TCJS — those aren’t correct,” Reynolds said. “There was no one trying to circumvent the system, and I do remember trying to contact TCJS. It’s not to bypass any rules for reporting it — we’ve had other inmates who have died in custody.”
Investigation closed
According to his obituary, Garrett died on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Comal County Clerk Bobbie Koepp would not release the time or place of the death, saying under state law, information on death certificates are closed to all but family and qualified applicants approved as exceptions. It’s unknown whether the Rangers and/or Times received copies of the death certificate or interviewed family members. According to the Times, the investigating Texas Ranger concluded Garrett probably died of “intentional ingestion of methamphetamines.”
Garrett’s obituary from Lux Funeral Home Chapel said, “Michael was a student of Canyon High School and attended Job Corps in Utah to study in automotive. Michael enjoyed making his loved ones smile. He was an incredibly funny character.
“He loved to be surrounded by his friends and family. Michael showed great empathy towards anyone who needed a friend. His heart was filled with the purest forms of love and kindness and valued the lives of others deeply.”
The Times article said “the Rangers often advise on criminal proceedings, and it would not have been unusual for one to suggest an autopsy in a case such as Mr. Garrett’s. But when the investigating Ranger, Joseph Evans, learned of the legal maneuver, he made no objection.
“Since Mr. Garrett was no longer under arrest when he died,” Ranger Evans noted, “An autopsy could not be ordered and would only occur at the expense of Garrett’s family.”
The suspect arrested with Garrett bonded out of jail a month after the arrest, but court records indicate he was rearrested for violating bond on the same charge last August.
