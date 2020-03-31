A New Braunfels hospital says their supply of medical and personal protection equipment to handle patients with coronavirus symptoms and other communicable diseases is sufficient for now.
A statement from CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – New Braunfels said hospital administrators are asking staff to use PPE appropriately.
“Physicians and nurses, quality and safety experts to those responsible for ordering supplies and keeping the hospital clean — are all involved in making sure we can do best for our patients our associates and this community we serve,” said hospital President Jim Wesson. “While it is very important that we remain diligent in the stewardship of our supplies and equipment to include ventilators and PPE we are confident that we currently have what we need to appropriately protect our staff and physicians and care for all of our patients.
“We have an outstanding team of dedicated physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and other talented healthcare providers willing to stand in the gap to care for the health of our community during these very unique times.”
One benefit of being part of a multinational health system, the statement said, is “that we have access to what we need, from clinical guidance to medical supplies.”
CHRISTUS Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit system consisting of more than 600 centers, including long-term care facilities, community hospitals, walk-in clinics and health ministries, located in Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas and Louisiana as well as Mexico, Chile and Columbia.
Resolute Health Hospital did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment, but a Facebook post said they have received many offers from the community to help with mask shortages.
“Thank you to everyone who has offered to make homemade masks for our caregivers,” the posting read. “We are grateful and humbled to see the community’s readiness to support those on the front lines of this pandemic. In order to protect patients, staff and the community, we are investigating the efficacy of using homemade masks in the hospital setting.”
The posting went on to state that the hospital would reach out to the community with instructions on how masks should be made to best protect patients and caregivers according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Tuesday, 3,266 cases and 41 deaths have been confirmed in Texas, according to a tracker for COVID-19 cases published by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Comal County officials have reported 11 cases and two deaths as of Tuesday. Five of those patients have recovered.
Gov. Greg Abbott in a press conference last week announced the state’s supply chain strike force had submitted purchase orders of more than $80 million worth of supplies and said the state would soon receive more than 1 million masks per week.
Earlier this month, Texas officials received supplies from a national stockpile, including 1.15 million surgical masks; 219,000 face shields; 179,000 gowns; 637,000 gloves and 484,000 N95 respirators, the Texas Tribune reported.
