New Braunfels City Council members on Monday signed off on recommendations from the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation board that will help design a portion of the Dry Comal Creek Hike and Bike Trail and keep the city’s small business center running.
Members approved a project expenditure recommendation of up to $375,000 for a professional services agreement with San Antonio-based Bain Medina Bain for the final design of a portion of the Dry Comal Creek Hike and Bike Trail.
The action funds the project’s final design to include civil, survey, environmental, wayfinding, materials testing and landscape architecture. The city completed the preliminary design for the project in 2018.
City officials placed the project as its top priority for transportation alternatives funding to the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization this year, a special funding allocation for bike and pedestrian improvements.
The AAMPO is expected to select projects for funding in August. If awarded, the city would be responsible for 20% of the construction match, about $500,000, and right of way and easement acquisition, about $60,000. The total project, including design, construction and acquisition, is estimated at $2.9 million.
The Dry Comal Creek Greenway is envisioned as a linear trail park that will connect neighborhoods with local destinations, existing and future trails and provide recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
The first section of the trail, which would span about one mile following the creek beginning at the Walnut Avenue bridge to the Knights of Columbus building, then under the Landa Street bridge onto Landa Park Drive and ending at Elizabeth Street, is one component of a larger part of the proposed Dry Comal Creek Greenway that could eventually connect to the Little League ballfields and Loop 337.
The existing trail by the Little League ballfields is a 2.25-mile loop surrounding the fields and is open to hike and bike traffic and is the only mountain bike trail in the park system.
This section of the trail would not provide a direct connection to the existing trail at the ballfields. Still, it would provide a portion of the trail section needed to eventually link the two facilities.
In the same action, members OK’d a reimbursement agreement with Union Pacific Railroad for preliminary design approval of a pedestrian underpass at an estimated cost of $15,000 as part of the project. That funding comes from the city’s general fund.
A portion of the proposed trail alignment is planned to traverse under an existing Union Pacific bridge. Part of Bain Medina Bain’s scope will include designing a structure set under the bridge to protect pedestrians from falling debris.
Under the agreement, the city would reimburse Union Pacific for 100% of all design review and expenses associated with the protective structure per their bridge standard guidelines.
The agreement does not guarantee that the protective structure will be approved, only that Union Pacific officials will review the preliminary design and decide to approve or deny it at any time during the preliminary process.
Small biz center still operating
Members also approved the EDC’s expenditure recommendation of up to $140,000 that would allow the Spark Small Business Center, also known as Spark, to renew its contract with the University of Texas at San Antonio to operate the Small Business Development Center satellite office in New Braunfels until at least January 2022.
Spark provides free services targeted to existing businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs and focuses on counseling sessions, expanding access to capital, business planning, training, contracting and procurement opportunities and exporting initiatives.
Since 2011, the EDC has partnered with the Seguin EDC to fund the Small Business Development Center on West San Antonio Street. However, late last year, Seguin left the partnership, which shifted the full brunt for financing the center unto the New Braunfels EDC.
This funding will renew and provide the funding balance for the rest of the fiscal year and the first three months of the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
The center’s operational expenses total about $17,500 a month, and Seguin contributed about $17,500 through the end of 2020.
Historically, Seguin would contribute about $70,000 annually, and NBEDC would contribute $140,000 to the total program costs.
Although the contract with the center was for $163,460, the additional program costs include $47,000 paid for the center’s operating costs, including rent, utilities, maintenance and taxes, through the end of the contract period in September.
Seguin leaving the partnership left the center with an estimated $52,500 shortfall to continue operating through the end of the year.
The contract and funding allocation periods do not align. While the contract is signed in October, funding is usually allocated in January or February, which leaves a three-month gap between when funding is available and the contract is signed. Spark needs to provide a 90-day termination notice in its lease and either continue operating for that period or pay out its lease obligations for the 90 days if an annual contract with the Small Business Development Center is not signed. The decision had historically been made to fund the center for 90 days before ceasing operations. The funding and contracting cycle mismatch allow this to occur if necessary.
During most of 2020, the center assisted local businesses with the Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loans, disaster recovery and assistance from Federal Emergency Management Agency and Small Business Administration resources due to damages from the winter storm in February, as well as with access to additional grants and loans for particular sectors of the population to include veterans, women and minority-owned businesses.
Between April 2020 and March 2021, the center facilitated nearly $1.6 million in loans and retained 36 jobs. In addition, the center provided about 1,800 counseling hours, with 139 of these hours provided to new clients. They also provide ongoing counseling to existing clients that have utilized center services in the past.
Also on Monday, the council approved an ordinance authorizing the sale of up to $74.75 million in revenue refunding bonds to complete ongoing New Braunfels Utilities infrastructure improvements.
In other action
The meeting began with the council issuing proclamations designating city observances of Juneteenth on Saturday, Pride Month and the celebration of Parental Alienation Awareness Day.
The city also received a $50,000 check for the maintenance of Gateway Signs — erected on I-35 designating north and south city entrance points — from the New Braunfels Community Foundation as part of the city’s 175th anniversary.
Also, in other action Monday, council members:
- Approved a contract with Cartegraph Systems LLC for a three-year software license agreement.
- Approved an interlocal agreement between Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the New Braunfels Fire Department allowing NBFD certified firefighters to participate in live-fire prescribed burn training at TPWD managed lands.
- Approved a $283,046 purchase through GTS Technology Solutions, Inc for the acquisition of networking equipment for the two fire stations and police headquarters under construction as part of the 2019 Bond Program.
- Approved a $97,410 professional service agreement with Kimley-Horn for the completion of the design plans, specifications and cost estimates for improved traffic signalization at the County Line Road/Walnut Avenue, County Line Road/Dove Crossing and Hanz Drive/Gruene Road intersections.
- Approved a $196,054 professional service agreement with Pape-Dawson for the completion of the design plans, specifications, and cost estimates for additional traffic lanes at Farm-to-Market Road 1101 and Barbarosa Road.
- Accepted about 105 acres located near the intersection of FM 758 and State Highway 123 North into the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
- Approved a $128,213 contract with DBT Transportation Services, LLC for an upgrade to the voice communication control system for the control tower at the New Braunfels Regional Airport.
- Appointed Jennifer Guerra to the Building Standards Commission for an unexpired term ending Oct. 26, 2022.
- Approved a $101,439 contract with Acme Bridge Company to construct a stormwater treatment basin adjacent to the Elizabeth Ave Realignment project as part of the Edwards Aquifer Habitat Conservation Plan. Funding has been approved through the Edwards Aquifer Habitat Conservation Plan program to cover construction costs.
- Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance incorporating the recently adopted charter amendments into a singular form.
- Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding Youth Programs Standards of Care, which will provide basic child care regulations for day camp activities operated by the Parks and Recreation Department.
- Approved the second and final reading of a proposed rezoning to allow residential use and short term rental of a single-family residence at 747 Oasis St.
- Approved the second and final reading of a proposed rezoning to allow short term rental of a single-family dwelling at 306 E. Faust St.
- Approved the first reading of an ordinance providing the right to New Braunfels Utilities Board of Trustees members to waive annual compensation and to revoke such waiver and reinstate annual compensation at any time.
- Approved the first reading of an ordinance establishing the number of positions in each classification in the New Braunfels Fire Department and Police Department as well as an increase to fiscal year 2021 Adopted Budget authorized position listing to account for the addition of four new police officers.
- Appointed Council member Harry Bowers to the council’s Finance and Audit Committee. Bowers abstained from that vote.
- Appointed Craig Wilson to the Construction Board of Appeals for an unexpired term ending Feb. 24, 2023.
- Held a public hearing regarding the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan and its associated funding recommendations for Program Year 2021. No action was taken on the item.
