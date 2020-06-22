After two employees tested positive for COVID-19, Comal County has closed the office of public health to the public, officials said Monday afternoon.
While the doors will be closed, officials said work will continue, including scheduling tests, conducting epidemiological investigations and answering questions by phone and email.
The closure also includes the Indigent Health office, also known as Comal Care.
“To limit potential transmission and protect the public, we’re closing our doors for the next two weeks,” said Cheryl Fraser, director of public health. “However, the important work of our office will continue.”
All public appointments for services such as immunizations have been canceled.
Public exposure to the two cases is believed to be minimal. The office was cleaned and sanitized over the weekend, and the office’s staff are social distancing as much as possible within the office, Fraser said — including wearing masks and limiting exposure to common areas.
Staff reduction might limit the office’s ability to schedule appointments for COVID-19 tests until additional resources are set up, Fraser said.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience, and we encourage anyone needing to set up a COVID-19 testing appointment to keep trying if they have trouble getting through,” Fraser said.
The two employees are self-isolating at home. They are not Comal County residents, so they will not be included in the next report of COVID-19 cases.
