Four residents of Colonial Manor are the latest COVID-19 deaths added to Comal County's toll, officials said Thursday afternoon.
Two women in their 80s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s died between Aug. 5 and Aug. 15. County officials said their deaths were reported to the county's office of public health on Aug. 26. The county has had 85 residents die since the pandemic began.
The county also reported 13 new cases of the disease as well as 10 more recoveries. The county now has 483 active cases of COVID-19 with 69 patients hospitalized. That's a decrease from 78 patients reported on Wednesday. The county has had 2,908 cases since the pandemic started and 2,340 recoveries.
Comal County’s positivity rate is now 14.75%, a decrease from Wednesday’s rate of 15.53%.
On Thursday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 12 COVID-19 patients. Seven of those are in intensive care beds with five are on ventilators. That's a decrease of five patients hospitalized locally.
Of the 13 new cases, 11 are confirmed and two are probable. Eleven of them are New Braunfels-area residents, one lives north of Canyon Lake, and one is from the Garden Ridge area. Four are younger than 30, four are in their 30s or 40s, three are in their 50s or 60s, and two are older than 70.
As of Thursday morning, Public Health has received reports of 19,721 tests conducted — up significantly from Wednesday's 18,640.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
