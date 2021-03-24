On Thursday, Comal Independent School District trustees will stage their first public meeting since March 9, when they approved giving students and staffers the option of wearing COVID-19 preventive masks at all district facilities.
Parents and teachers notified via e-mails that night of the board’s 5-2 vote infuriated some who were upset about the short notice of the decision, which went into effect March 10, the date Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order eliminated the statewide mask mandate.
“Our thing has always been about giving parents a choice throughout the school year. This decision is based on giving parents the choice over whether or not to allow their students to wear masks,” said Steve Stanford, the district’s communications director, said before the district’s 10-day spring break.
“All has been pretty quiet,” Stanford said Monday of reactions that have died down since then. “We have heard from people on both sides of the issue.”
Stanford said the district’s latest period for students to select learning options ended Monday. He said that of 529 students entered, 423 remote learners moved into on-campus instruction, with 106 shifting into remote learning.
“A majority of people are coming back onto campus,” Stanford said.
During spring break, more Comal ISD staffers took COVID-19 vaccines. Stanford said more than 2,000 of 3,100 staffers had received first, second or single-dose vaccinations before the break, with even more scheduled for spring break week.
Stanford said Thursday’s meeting will address mostly routine matters, including a $1.5 million appropriation to repair facilities damaged by the Feb. 14-20 winter storm. Specht Elementary, which sustained the most damage, welcomed back kindergartners and first grade students three weeks ago.
Michael McCullar, assistant superintendent for school operations, said other campuses with damages included Canyon High School, Canyon Middle School, Pieper Ranch Middle School, Danville Middle School, Arlon Seay Elementary, Spring Branch Middle School and Smithson Valley High School.
Also on the agenda are approvals of expenditures and procurement measures for repairs to Specht and other storm-damaged facilities; the next round of furniture, fixtures and equipment for the new Pieper High School that opens in August, and donations from booster clubs at Smithson Valley and Canyon high schools.
Thursday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Comal ISD Support Services Center Boardroom, 1404 Interstate 35 North in New Braunfels. For more, visit the district’s website, comalisd.org.
