Opening a new business is always a challenge. Opening a new business during a pandemic? That’s something entirely different.
Rachel Pineda, co-owner of Otto’s Cheese Shop, which officially opens on May 25 as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes and more people get vaccinated, said it created an extra layer of uncertainty.
“It’s been a struggle to get going from business being shut down last year and all the restrictions,” Pineda said. “But there’s also a lot of nerves with making sure we do right by New Braunfels.”
Pineda and her husband moved to New Braunfels from Austin and purchased the gourmet cheese shop’s building off of West San Antonio Street in November.
The first-time business owners enjoy eating various cheeses at home, and wanted to bring gourmet cheeses, local wine and to-go boards to the city.
She said they were nervous about the timing with the pandemic, but that things aligned well for the couple.
“The timing worked out good for us in a sense,” Pineda said. “The state has been opening back up and people are going back to their lives. It’s a good start.”
Lazy J’s Crawfish
Out in the middle of Gruene and Hunter, Lazy J’s Crawfish opened April 9, right after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott opened up Texas.
“Now if we had opened up two months prior, who knows?” Lazy J’s Crawfish co-owner Joshua Smith said. “It could have been a completely different game. We are small, so that could have affected us. But opening up when we did, we’ve had no issues. That was a plus.”
Smith and his brother, Adam, own the restaurant and made their way to New Braunfels from Beaumont.
About three years before, they peddled crawfish in New Braunfels on the side of the road.
Adam Smith lives in New Braunfels while Joshua travels back and forth — mainly to get crawfish.
Joshua Smith said they have been successful even during the pandemic, especially since they have roots and experience in crawfish.
“We’re still new to it but we grew up in it,” Joshua Smith said. “We’ve known about it our whole lives, but selling it wise, only three years.”
The restaurant has outdoor seating, BYOB and takes cash. They have also started hosting live music on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Opening up a restaurant was a little nerve-wracking but Adam Smith said he was confident.
He realized many people were turning down the area for a “guaranteed business” but nothing is guaranteed so they might as well try, he said.
“It’s always been a dream,” Adam Smith said. “I know how I cook and how people like my food. We’ll be all right.”
Hamilton Pink
Closer to downtown New Braunfels, Lee O’Brien opened clothing and jewelry store Hamilton Pink three months ago.
She moved to New Braunfels last January before COVID started after living in LA and styling celebrities such as Pamela Anderson and the cast of “The Young and the Restless.”
O’Brien is originally from the small town of Dundas — technically a part of the greater Hamilton area — outside Ontario.
She visited New Braunfels and fell in love with the river, the sunshine and the people. Her store sells vintage items such as jewelry and clothing ordered from all over the world, with some dating back to the 1920s.
She also sells other knick knacks like funky furniture, black and white photos of her hometown and vintage band shirts.
She said her first month was scary, especially since she opened during the pandemic.
“My first month here, I was like what did I do?” O’Brien laughed. “There was no one, and every day I’m starting to freak out. But I think everything is going to work out.”
The next month after opening she got busy, and there were about 20 customers at one point. She stood outside with a loudspeaker and talked to passersby to get them to come into the shop.
After eyeing the New Braunfels area for so long as her next home, she said she is happy to finally be here and have a business.
“It’s good, I really like it and I’ve just developed quick friendships,” O’Brien said.
Looking forward
As places are opening back up and more people are getting vaccinated, Joshua Smith said he is optimistic that business will continue to grow. They are even eyeing a second location.
At the end of the day, he said sticking to what one knows well, will make or break a business.
“We keep it simple with one seasoning,” Joshua Smith said. “If you’ve got a good product, the circumstances of the world shouldn’t matter.”
