A big issue clouded upset wins by Nancy York and John Tucker over New Braunfels Independent School District incumbent trustees Michael Calta (District 2) and Matthew Sargent (District 4) — among Comal County elections snafus that began early on Tuesday.
In the morning, server connections with KNOWiNK electronic poll pads, used to compare voter signatures on photo IDs and voter registration cards, hampered voter sign-ins. Elections workers used a manual system to qualify voters until connections resumed around 9:30 a.m.
Twelve hours later, the county held back reporting all results until it resolved and corrected vote totals for a single candidate in one race. But the earlier issue came back to haunt the county on Wednesday, when KNOWiNK informed the reconnection into its server omitted several races off selected county ballots.
“When the poll pads were restarted, not all ballot styles were appropriately reloaded for voters,” the county said in a statement Wednesday evening. Ballots did not completely reload, including the two NBISD board races and one of three Lake Dunlap Water Control Improvement District propositions.
Only voters in the appropriate area of the school district or along Lake Dunlap would have been eligible to vote on those items.
Officials from NBISD and Lake Dunlap WCID were unavailable for comment Wednesday evening. County Clerk Bobbie Koepp said officials were informed too late to make corrections.
“If this had been brought to our attention before the vote was submitted, we could have canceled out the vote and reviewed the problem,” she said in the statement. “We weren’t aware of the problem until close to 5 p.m. and after votes had already been cast.”
Late returns
Comal County’s first, second and final unofficial vote totals were finally posted at the same time on the county website at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday. Returns indicate 88,298 of 116,067 registered county voters participated in a 76.04% turnout, shattering 2016 records for total vote (63,136) and turnout percentage (68.34%).
On Tuesday, only 8,380 voted at 24 countywide voting centers; the top locations were Westside Community Center (750 votes); county Goodwin Annex (611), New Braunfels Main Library (490) and Columbus Club Hall (446), which might have had more votes if not for unannounced construction that closed portions of Landa Street on Tuesday.
Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said mail-ins postmarked Nov. 3 were being accepted until 5 p.m. Wednesday. Additional votes from military and overseas ballots are being accepted until Nov. 9. The county has to canvass and approve elections totals the week of Nov. 16.
“Nothing has been a surprise in 2020,” Jaqua said. “This election was so much different — it began with losing a week of preparation after the governor added a week more for early voting, and that was on top of dealing with COVID-19 and everything else.
“We might have to do the same thing all over again next May — we all could still be under the same conditions but it would be nice if we weren’t. But we had a great group of people (250 elections officials and poll workers), and without them we would’ve never been able to do as well as we did — they were a great group who worked very hard.”
Republican dominance
Chip Roy celebrated his re-election victory in front of hundreds of supporters waiting word at Krause’s Café and Biergarten late Tuesday.
Roy, a cancer survivor who succeeded longtime GOP Rep. Lamar Smith in 2019, pledged to continue supporting red meat Republican issues in his next two years representing all of Kendall, Blanco, Gillespie, Kerr, Bandera and Real counties, and portions of Bexar, Comal, Hays and Travis counties.
“On election night, Texans in the Hill Country demonstrated our collective resolve to preserve these important ideals for ourselves and our children and grandchildren, so that they may inherit a stronger, safer, and freer country,” he emailed supporters on Wednesday, adding he was honored to continue representing the “great people, businesses and communities” in the district for their faith in him.
Tuesday’s election continued Republican dominance locally and throughout Texas, whose voters confounded pollsters yet again. A record 12 million voters overwhelmingly supported President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and held control of the Texas Legislature.
With all 285 precincts reporting, Roy, of Dripping Springs, totaled 233,746 votes (52.08%) to defeat Davis, a former state senator and Democratic gubernatorial candidate now residing in Austin.
Davis totaled 223,428 votes (45.23%), with Libertarian Arthur DiBianca receiving 6.555 (1.91%) and Green Party candidate Tommy Wakely 3,517 votes (0.78%). Roy captured 74.23% of Comal County’s vote to offset support for Davis in Travis and Hays counties.
It was the same in Texas House District 73, where Rep. Kyle Biedermann won a third term by defeating Democratic challenger Stephanie Phillips for the second straight election.
With all 55 precincts in, 62,817 Comal County votes comprised most of the Fredericksburg resident’s 94,849 total and 74.98% share in the district. Phillips, of Canyon Lake, finished with 31,648 votes and 25.52%.
Only one local race went blue, as Democrat Rebecca Bell-Metereau defeated Republican Lani Popp for Place 5 on the State Board of Education.
With all 687 precincts reporting, Bell-Metereau tallied 488,815 votes (48.91%) to Popp’s 471,648 votes (47.19%) and Libertarian Stephanie Berlin’s 38,982 votes (3.9%). Republican county commissioners Donna Eccleston and Kevin Webb won reelection with more than 65% of the vote.
