New Braunfels firefighters and equipment will temporarily relocate to New Braunfels Utilities’ Headwaters at the Comal facility this month to allow for construction of a new $6.7 million fire station on Hanz Drive.
Voters approved the replacement of the Fire Station No. 3 in the 2019 bond election.
The project includes demolishing the current 3,700-square-foot structure constructed in 1981 and building a new 12,000-square-foot structure that will house six firefighters daily, which would house three vehicles fire engine, a brush truck and an ambulance. The new fire station also includes space for a reserve fire engine or ambulance, a kitchen, living quarters, a day room, and gym facilities.
The city and NBU came together and negotiated an agreement to temporarily relocate Fire Station No. 3 to the NBU-owned Headwaters at the Comal facility, located at 333 East Klingemann St.
The Headwaters at the Comal is NBU’s conservation legacy project that is converting more than 16-acres of land into a nature-oriented community space for research, learning, and enjoyment that highlights the hydrological, cultural, and ecological history of the region.
“New Braunfels Utilities is pleased that the Headwaters at the Comal can accommodate the request to house Fire Station No. 3 temporarily,” said NBU Chief Executive Officer Ian Taylor in a statement. “Providing this temporary home, which will occupy a
small portion of the Headwaters site and not disrupt ongoing programming, is an excellent example of how NBU further supports essential services being provided to our community.”
Over the last couple of months, workers have been making preparations to make the temporary site functional as a fire station, including installing modular housing and conducting utility upgrades.
“We are extremely grateful to NBU for the opportunity to partner with them to temporarily house Fire Station No. 3’s personnel at such a unique location within their existing response district,” said Fire Chief Patrick O’Connell in a statement. “Because the temporary Headwaters at the Comal location is in the same response district, response times should only change minimally.”
This collaboration comes, Taylor said, at a time when Headwaters at the Comal is preparing to enter the next phase of its capital campaign.
“We anticipate fall 2021 will bring about continued transformation at the Headwaters site with the addition of educational and community space development as the fire station vacates their temporary home,” he said.
Residents may also see some fire department training taking place in the older building on Hanz Drive prior to its demolition, city officials said.
