Water parks can reopen Friday with limited occupancy, according to a proclamation issued Tuesday by Gov. Greg Abbott, but Schlitterbahn fans will have to wait a bit longer.
Beginning Friday, water parks across the state can open but must limit their occupancy to 25% of normal operating limits.
According to Schillterbahn spokesperson Aaron Martinez, preparations are underway for the New Braunfels mainstay and the Galveston park to reopen next month.
"We are pleased that Gov. Abbott's reopening plans now include water parks," Martinez said. "The safety of our guests and associates has always been and will always be our top priority. Schlitterbahn is preparing to reopen our properties mid-June with enhanced safety measures and operational changes throughout both of our parks. We miss you and cannot wait to welcome you back to the hottest, coolest time in Texas.”
Child play areas, amusement and video arcades within water parks must remain closed under the guidelines.
The proclamation comes as the latest of a continuing series of executive orders reopening the Texas economy after shutdowns brought on by the coronavirus.
In addition to water parks, Abbott's Tuesday proclamation allows recreational sports programs for adults, driver education programs and food-court dining areas within shopping malls to begin operations with limited occupancy.
Starting Sunday, recreational sports programs for adults can resume, but games and similar competitions cannot begin until June 15. Driver education programs can resume operations immediately.
Bars, breweries, wineries and wine tasting rooms reopened Friday at 25% capacity, as well as bowling alleys and aquariums.
Daycare centers, youth clubs and personal-care services also opened last week, and restaurants were allowed to operate with 50% capacity, after having been permitted to operate at 25% capacity since the beginning of the month.
Child care centers, including home providers, and youth clubs were allowed to open starting last week, as well as massage services, tattoo and piercing studios and other personal care services.
Gyms, manufacturers and businesses inside office buildings also reopened last week.
Reopenings on Sunday also include youth summer camps and professional sports without spectators, such as basketball, baseball, football, golf and softball.
