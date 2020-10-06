Comal County's active COVID-19 case count now stands at 100 after the county recorded 30 additional recoveries and 14 new cases of the disease on Tuesday morning.
Since the start of the pandemic, the county has reported 3,520 COVID-19 cases with 3,304 of those recovered. Since March, 116 patients have died.
Of the 14 new cases, four are confirmed and 10 are probable. Nine of the county's 100 active cases are hospitalized.
On Tuesday, Comal County hospitals were caring for eight COVID-19 patients with four of those in intensive care and one of those on a ventilator. Health officials have said those numbers could reflect both county patients as well as those from outside the county.
As of Tuesday morning, Public Health received reports on 25,663 tests conducted with 2,761 confirmed cases and 759 probable cases. That's an increase of 150 new tests from Monday's report.
The seven day positivity rate for Tuesday in Comal County on Tuesday is 9.32% — up from 8.66% on Monday and 6.4% on Friday.
Health officials have said that the positivity rate will fluctuate, but are keeping an eye on the overall number of cases, which continue to be low.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Around the world
In Amsterdam, the upper house of the Dutch parliament has approved a new law regulating the use of a coronavirus tracking app, clearing the way for it to be rolled out nationwide on Saturday.
The smartphone app has been tested in five regions and already has been downloaded 1.3 million times in the Netherlands, a nation of 17 million.
The vote came as the Dutch public health institute reported Tuesday that 27,485 people tested positive in the Netherlands in the past week, up from 19,326 the previous week.
In Malaysia, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, along with seven ministers and six deputy ministers, are observing a voluntary two-week quarantine.
They attended a meeting on Oct. 3 with a minister who tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from Sabah. Malaysia’s police chief and the health director-general attended the meeting and are isolating at home.
Coronavirus cases in Malaysia spiked to a new daily record of 691 on Tuesday. There’s been four new deaths, including a one-year-old baby. Muhyiddin ruled out another national lockdown, saying measures will be targeted to curb transmission in hotspot zones.
In Rome, Italy’s health minister says the government is examining a proposal to make masks mandatory outdoors, with the number of infections growing steadily for the last nine weeks.
Roberto Speranza says as infections spread, it is necessary to return to restrictions that were gradually loosened over the spring and summer months after Italy’s strict nearly three-month lockdown.
The government is expected to pass new measures by Wednesday making it necessary to wear masks outdoors and limit gatherings. The government also wants to extend the state of emergency put into place on Jan. 31, while the epidemic was still believed confined to China, until the end of January 2022, making it easier to enforce new measures on a national level.
Sri Lanka has confirmed that more than 300 garment factory workers have been infected with the coronavirus, after reporting its first community infection in two months.
The health ministry says 321 cases have been identified in the cluster as of Tuesday after the first patient was diagnosed at a hospital two days ago.
To contain the outbreak, the government imposed a curfew in two suburbs of the capital where the majority of patients live, closed schools and universities, and imposed restrictions on public transport.
Around the world content is from the Associated Press.
